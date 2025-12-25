New Year's Eve forecast: More snow for the Great Lakes, Northeast; Drier in California

The busy weather year of 2025 will end on a whimper, with only a few spots expected to experience snow and rain to ring in the new year.

In today’s Forecast Feed, AccuWeather Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno talks about a snow and ice storm that will impact the Northeast this weekend as well as a potential storm on New Year’s Day.

As the calendar turns from 2025 to 2026, gone will be the record warmth in the Central and Southern states, as well as the deluge of rain that soaked California through Christmas week. The snow and cold that has plagued parts of the Northern and Eastern states; however, could still present issues for those with travel or outdoor plans.

"A majority of the nation can expect relatively quiet conditions for New Year’s Eve festivities," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "However, a zone to watch for snowy conditions and the potential for slick travel will likely span from the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes and Northeast."

Slippery snow possible from North Dakota to Maine

A part of the country that has been no stranger to snow and cold so far this season will get more of it to close out 2025 next Wednesday.

"A storm sliding in from Canada between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is expected to usher in accumulating snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast," said Buckingham.

A few inches of snow can accumulate from this storm. Where exactly that falls also depends on the track and speed of the storm, but it appears the northern Great Lakes region to northern New England could end up being ground zero, with the snow potentially lasting into New Year's Day.

Arctic air will keep temperatures in the teens and 20s for most of the Northern states. The early call for temperatures in Times Square, New York, as the ball drops are for temperatures to be around the freezing mark.

For those traveling in the region, delays due to slippery roads and runways and lower visibility in heavier snow are possible.

Much drier for the West Coast compared to most of December

A barrage of atmospheric rivers along the West Coast has resulted in a soggy (and in the higher elevations, snowy) month from California to Oregon and Washington. The stormy pattern looks to wane by the end of the year as an area of high pressure expands across much of the West.

The exception may be in western Washington and Oregon, where a few rain or snow showers can occur as a storm approaches.

A potential storm spinning in the Pacific off of Mexico could eventually bring some clouds or even a shower or two to the southern parts of the state by New Year's Day, but it does not look like a significant atmospheric river.

AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring the potential for an offshore wind event in Southern California in the final days of the year.

"Conditions will be monitored for a possible Santa Ana wind event across Southern California," said Buckingham. "Fortunately, due to all the recent rain, the risk for wildfires is expected to be minimal despite the chance for windy conditions."

Elsewhere: not much to worry about weather-wise

Outside of the chance of snow in the Great Lakes and Northeast, a few showers in the Northwest and windy conditions in parts of Southern California, New Year's celebrations should go off without a hitch weather-wise across the rest of the nation.

Sprawling areas of high pressure, both over the interior West and Southeast, will supply plenty of dry weather. Though they will not be to the level they were around Christmas, temperatures for millions will be quite a bit above the historical average, especially across the Rockies and Plains.

While the dry, snow-free weather will not be welcomed by ski resorts in the West, it will make for smooth traveling by road and air.

The chill in parts of the Midwest and Northeast will continue beyond the New Year's holiday into at least the first full week of January, as new rounds of cold arrive from Canada in the wake of multiple cold fronts.

