West Coast slammed by record-breaking bomb cyclone
The parade of storms walloped the region over the weekend, leaving a bevy of destruction triggered by the heaviest rainfall in a 24-hour period some areas have ever seen.
By
Kevin Byrne, AccuWeather staff writer &
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Oct. 25, 2021 9:19 AM EDT
|
Updated Oct. 25, 2021 9:58 AM EDT
Several large debris flows and mudslides have been reported in wildfire burn scar areas as California is hammered by a major fall storm Oct. 24.
The last installment of a parade of storms barreled into the West Coast on Sunday, unloading more heavy rain that resulted in serious flooding and debris flows across drought-stricken and wildfire-ravaged California and even breaking some all-time 24-hour precipitation records.
The storm was the last in a train of storms from the Pacific Ocean that, along with an atmospheric river of moisture, had been impacting areas from British Columbia, Canada, to parts of Southern California since the middle of last week.
The heavy rain triggered flooding, which resulted in a number of high-water rescues and slick driving conditions contributed to traffic accidents across the San Francisco Bay Area. The Associated Press reported that state highways 16 and 20 in Colusa and Yolo were shut down due to mudslides while evacuations were ordered in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco. Officials were reportedly concerned that the rain could trigger debris flows in the burn scar area of the CZU Lightning Complex Fire which ignited in August 2020.
Caltrans maintenance supervisor Matt Martin walks by a landslide covering Highway 70 in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Heavy rains blanketing Northern California created slide and flood hazards in land scorched during last summer's wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
In addition to being disruptive, the torrential rainfall was nothing short of record-breaking.
Downtown San Francisco recorded 4.02 inches of rain, making it the wettest October day on record for the city. That staggering rainfall total also reached into the top-five wettest days on record in San Francisco, with records going back to the Gold Rush era, the National Weather Service said. Sunday's total was the fourth-highest ever recorded there.
In downtown Sacramento, a 24-hour rainfall record was shattered. Sacramento measured 5.44 inches of rain as of early Monday, topping the previous 24-hour record of 5.28 inches that had stood since 1880. The nearby Sacramento Executive Airport tallied 5.41 inches of rain, topping the old 24-hour record of 3.77 inches from 1962.
Widespread rainfall from 5 to 10 inches was recorded in the central part of the state, with 10.56 inches at Blue Canyon.
AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell was in San Rafael, just north of San Francisco, and witnessed about 2-3 feet of floodwater turn streets into rivers on Sunday. David Brown, a San Rafael resident, told Wadell that the water came up to his waist as he made his way through one part of town.
Forecasters said this grand finale of the storm parade had undergone bombogenesis, or the process in which a storm system undergoes rapid strengthening in a 24-hour period. The storm's lowest pressure was 942 millibars, or 27.82 inches of mercury, which is lower pressure than some tropical cyclones in the Atlantic this hurricane season. The ferocious storm produced wave heights off the coast up to 40 feet, according to data from the Ocean Prediction Center.
Rocks and vegetation cover Highway 70 following a landslide in the Dixie Fire zone on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Heavy rains blanketing Northern California created slide and flood hazards in land scorched during last summer's wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
In California's Sierra Nevada, wind gusts reached well over 100 mph. Mammoth Mountain notched a top wind gust of 159 mph, Squaw Mountain reported a gust of 141 mph and Kirkwood Mountain reported a gust of 112 mph on Sunday as the storm barreled through.
These higher elevations dealt with heavy precipitation, but in the form of snow, not rain, forecasters said.
Farther to the north, thousands were also without power in Oregon and Washington. The same storm was blamed for the deaths of at least two people in the Seattle area when a tree fell onto a car, the AP reported.
About 45 miles south of San Francisco, a driving rain impacted much of Sunday's NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
"It was wet — very wet," Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said in an interview posted to the team's website. "It was obviously a challenge. Something we talked about all week. Ball security was at a premium."
