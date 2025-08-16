Flooding, severe weather to linger in north-central US through into Monday night

Copied

First responders rescued a father and a son from the Menomonee River in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, on Aug. 11 after they jumped into the water to save their dog.

A stormy pattern will bring another round of severe weather to parts of the central United States on Monday night, with the risk of flooding and risks to lives and property.

Severe risk continues into Monday

Cooler and drier air moved into the Northeast on Monday, which will work to quell any severe weather. But, as a brief surge of warmth and moisture occurs in the Midwest into Monday night, some areas will again face heavy to severe thunderstorms.

"Thunderstorms can be severe with localized damaging winds and hail into Monday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers. A couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out early on.

Multiple rounds of storms to also raise flooding risk

With some areas having several consecutive days of thunderstorms, the ground has become saturated. Even where only one or two storms occur, any individual storm can contain very heavy rain and the risk for flash flooding. This is what happened earlier during August in Milwaukee when more than six inches of rain fell in a matter of hours.

"Repeated rounds of thunderstorms will create instances of flash flooding, poor visibility and travel disruptions," cautioned Simmers.

Farther east, the rain might be welcome.

"Grand Rapids, Michigan, is enduring its seventh-driest summer on record so far with 5.70 inches of rain. While rain is not going to end the drought, it will at least help to dampen the top layer of the soil for a few days," said Senior AccuWeather Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

Pattern change on the way

By Tuesday and especially Wednesday, the Midwest is likely to have a break from the persistent rain and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will move farther to the south and east and cooler and drier air will infiltrate much of the Midwest and Great Lakes.

"A Canadian high pressure will funnel a much cooler air mass into the Great Lakes and Mississippi Valley from Tuesday into Thursday, allowing Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa to dry out from the recent spate of rain," explained Merrill.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.