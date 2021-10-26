Major nor’easter clobbering Eastern Seaboard with heavy rain and wind
The first nor’easter of the season may become the third bomb cyclone in a matter of days to slam into the continental U.S., and it will usher in miserable conditions.
By
Kevin Byrne, AccuWeather staff writer &
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Oct. 26, 2021 8:31 AM EDT
Combining with chilly air, drenching thunderstorms will envelop the mid-Atlantic and Northeast as the region could find itself dealing with two nor’easters this week.
Flash flood watches were issued across parts of the mid-Atlantic on Monday afternoon as a powerful storm took shape off the Atlantic coast. The storm is poised to bring miserable weather conditions to areas from the mid-Atlantic coast to New England this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say it's just the first of multiple storms that take aim at the Northeast during the final week of October.
The storm has been categorized as a nor'easter since it will be spreading northeasterly winds along the coast and is the first such storm of the season to impact the region. The storm is forecast to complete a counterclockwise loop near the Northeast coast into Wednesday night, which will prolong adverse conditions in New England and Long Island, New York.
As the storm strengthens, it could undergo a period of rapid intensification known as bombogenesis, which is when the central pressure of a storm drops by 0.71 of an inch of mercury (24 millibars) or more over a 24-hour period to become what is known as a bomb cyclone. Two similar storms developed in the northern Pacific and slammed into the western U.S. late last week and over the weekend.
Regardless of whether the nor'easter is classified as a bomb cyclone, it is likely to bring significant impacts to the Northeast.
The rainfall that pushed into New York City late Monday evening is expected to last into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for New York City, starting at 8 p.m. Monday and lasting through 5 p.m. Tuesday to account for the impacts by the heaviest rounds of rainfall. The New York City Emergency Management also issued a travel advisory for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
"We know how quickly these storms can escalate, so everyone, especially those living in basement apartments, should plan accordingly," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned over Twitter on Monday.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Capital Region, Long Island, New York City, Mid-Hudson and Southern Tier regions late Monday evening. Likewise, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in preparation for the storm's impacts and urged residents to stay off the roads, stay vigilant and follow safety protocols.
“An early-season tempest will bring a wind-driven, chilly rain to portions of the Northeast from through Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins said, adding that flooding is a significant concern across southern New England.
Heavy rain that arrived across the New York City area Monday evening will continue to push into central and southern New England on Tuesday. The intense rainfall could result in flooding issues in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The rain is forecast to diminish in intensity by Wednesday morning, but some light rainfall could persist throughout the day near the coasts.
AccuWeather forecasters say one added concern with the storm besides its strong winds and drenching rain is that it will target areas that were slammed by Tropical Storm Henri and Tropical Rainstorm Ida during the summer. Impacts from the storm in southern New England will be similar to what Henri caused in late August where travel delays and power outages were widespread.
The heaviest rainfall amounts are expected in northern New Jersey, northeast Pennsylvania, southern New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island as a widespread 4-8 inches is predicted across these states.
Areas that experience particularly intense and long-lasting rainfall will pick up totals near the high end of this range, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches (250 mm) from Monday night to Wednesday.
Elsewhere, rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are forecast from far southern Maine through eastern New York and a large portion of New Jersey. Localized flooding cannot be ruled out, but flooding incidents will be less widespread. Travel delays could still become a problem where water ponds on roadways.
From Nova Scotia westward into the Adirondacks and south into eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and eastern Virginia, 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) of rain are anticipated. Flooding will not be a substantial concern in this area. While some roadways may have standing water during periods of heaviest rainfall, impacts in this area will remain minor.
Defining features of a nor'easter can include howling winds that could be damaging at times. There will be no exception with this storm as winds are expected to gust from 40 to 60 mph from Virginia Tuesday to the southern shore of Nova Scotia in Atlantic Canada by Wednesday. The most intense winds will be confined to eastern Long Island and the Cape Cod area up northward to coastal New Hampshire. Cities such as Provincetown, Plymouth and Boston, Massachusetts, could experience wind gusts from 60 to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 90 mph Tuesday night.
As the storm intensifies off the New England coast Tuesday and Wednesday, blustery onshore winds reaching 80 mph in spots will bring the possibility for coastal flooding, beach erosion and power outages. With a late start to the fall-foliage season underway across southern New England, many trees still have plenty of leaves on them, making the possibility for downed trees due to strong winds a possibility too.
Blustery conditions that will accompany this storm, along with the combination of clouds and rain, will produce AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures 5-10 degrees lower than the actual temperature on Tuesday. This cooler change from the unseasonably warm conditions felt last week across much of the Northeast may be enough to result in some shock value for residents where temperatures averaged 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal during the first 21 days of October.
AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Dan DePodwin said the storm could end up taking on tropical or subtropical characteristics by midweek. If that happens, the National Hurricane Center would give it the name Wanda, the final name in the Atlantic hurricane season's primary list of names.
"It would also be the first named stormed in nearly a month, which is unusual for October when there is typically a secondary peak of hurricane season," DePodwin added.
On top of that, AccuWeather meteorologists say the developing weather pattern will have staying power.
By Thursday, the nor'easter will move away from the eastern United States, and much of the Northeast will be able to dry out. Meanwhile, another storm is expected to approach the region from the west.
"The same massive storm that is currently bringing heavy rain, snow and strong winds to the Western states is expected to slowly move eastward across the country this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson explained.
The second storm also has the potential to become a nor'easter late this week and this weekend. It is unusual for multiple nor'easters to take aim at the region during this time of the year, according to AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Dan DePodwin.
That storm may bring another round of significant rain and strong coastal winds to the Northeast just in time for the Halloween weekend, potentially throwing a wrench in the plans of trick-or-treaters over the holiday weekend.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.