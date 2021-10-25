Boo! 6 scary weather photos to get you ready for Halloween
These images range from spooky to downright frightening. Plus, an early outlook for how the weather is shaping up for trick or treaters and revelers on the big night.
By
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Oct. 25, 2021 3:24 PM EDT
This year has been full of frightening weather events. From major hurricanes, bomb cyclones, blizzards and even extreme drought, the weather has been sinister throughout the past year.
Of course, the weather sometimes loves to put on haunts of its own. Spine-chilling weather phenomena have been recorded for years, from blood-red watermelon snow to Russian zombie fires. Over the past few years, unusual and frightening photos have been taken, including satellite imagery of a powerful hurricane that looks hauntingly like a scull, skies lit up jack-o-lantern orange due to nearby wildfires and ghostlike figures dancing in the skies well-above thunderstorms.
However, the Halloween forecast this year is looking relatively mild, if not a bit chilly, across much of the nation as kids and families gear up for dressing up in scary costumes to going trick-or-treating, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.
The Halloween forecast varies widely as you travel across the United States, with Halloween snow showers in the forecast for some parts of the country.
Across the Southwest and the southern High Plains, calm and mild conditions are forecast as an area of high pressure dominates the region. There is the potential for a few snow showers as a cold front passes through the northern Plains, leading to a chilly night for those trick-or-treaters. Across the southern Plains, conditions are expected to be dry and mild.
A building area of high pressure will dry out California, the Great Basin right up and through the Northwest just in time for Halloween - parts of the country that were being slammed with heavy rain and snow from a record-breaking bomb cyclone early in the week. Temperatures in the valleys are expected to be near to above normal, with the potential for a Santa Ana wind event in Southern California, making for potentially breezy conditions through the evening.
Temperatures will be near to slightly above average across the Midwest and Ohio Valley, but a brisk wind will keep things seasonably chilly.
In the Northeast, the forecast is trickier, with forecasting models not agreeing about the potential for a storm system to impact the region on Halloween. While temperatures may end up being above average across most of the region, breezy conditions and potential showers may make people feel chilly on Halloween night.
The best place to be trick-or-treating may be the Southeast, with mostly clear skies, average temperatures and dry weather expected across the entire region.
