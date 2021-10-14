16 outdoor Halloween decorations that'll impress your neighbors
Updated Oct. 14, 2021 10:52 AM EDT
The signs of autumn are here. With leaves turning golden brown, the gloomy cloudy days are getting darker earlier and earlier, and, with the damp and earthy aromas, you can almost taste the pumpkin spice latte on the tip of your tongue.
Arguably the most exciting time during the fall season for families is preparing the house for trick-or-treaters. Whether you're having a friendly competition with your neighbors on who can create the most exciting set, or just want to get involved in the fun, it's always an exciting time of year for us all.
You can base your Halloween decorations from your favorite spooky movie, or use your imagination to come up with your own spooky scene.
We've gathered a great selection of outdoor weather-proof Halloween decoration that fits all budgets, and is guaranteed to impress your neighbors.
Way To Celebrate Skeleton With Haunted Dog
$98.00
5 ft. Animated LED Haunted Hearse with Skeleton
$429
Fake Tombstones - Halloween Yard Decoration - Set/6, 21.3" x 14.8"
$51.90
Way To Celebrate Rising Skeleton Coffin
$99.00
12 Piece Scary Bats Hanging Yard Decoration Set
$27.99, was
$34.50
Pre-Lit Witch's Hat Decoration
$74.99, was
$97.99
23Ft* 18Ft Halloween Decorations
$50.99
Inflatable Pumpkin Head Ghost Decorative Accent
$84.99,
$112.99
Way to Celebrate Halloween Skeleton Duo Carrying Coffin, 5'
$89.00
Way to Celebrate Halloween Happy Halloween Black Decorative Fabric Banner 70" Tall
$14.97
Costway 5.4ft Halloween Skeleton Life Size Realistic Full Body Hanging w/ Movable Joints
$129.99, was
$199.99
5.5 ft. Animated 3-Faced Jester
$199
7.5 ft Halloween Animated LED Headless Horseman
$129
5 ft. Halloween Decorative Bone Throne
$199
2.5 ft. Animated Halloween Skeleton Wolf
$39.98
9.5 ft. Pre-Lit Beetlejuice Sandworm Animated Airblown Inflatable
$199
