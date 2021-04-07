Mow like a pro this summer with a ride-on lawnmower
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Apr. 8, 2021 10:28 AM EDT
Updated Apr. 8, 2021 10:35 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
A debate among gardeners and landscapers is how big a backyard you need to justify a ride-on lawnmower.
Experts have concluded that if you have land approximately between half an acre to three-quarters of an acre, it's probably a worthy investment to make.
Ride-on lawnmowers can cost thousands of dollars, which is why it's crucial to find the right one for your yard. If you have a larger lawn, such as an acre or upwards, you may want to look at purchasing a lawnmower with a larger deck. However, that's not the only thing to consider; if your yard features many angles, you'll want a lawnmower with a smaller deck and with wheels that are easy to maneuver.
We've gathered an assortment of ride-on lawnmowers, from affordable futuristic electric lawnmowers to the good old American John Deere mowers, to suit any budget and any lawn.
Plus, Father's Day is about two months away and a new mower would make a great gift.
38 in. 100 Ah Battery Electric Rear Engine Riding Lawn Mower
$2,999
Go green with this electric spin on a traditional ride-on lawnmower. Powered by an RYOBI 48-Volt engine fitted with 100Ah lead aid batteries, which runs up to two-and-a-half hours and is long enough to cut most lawns. Since the machine is powered by electricity, it's also much quieter than a gasoline-powered lawnmower; it emits only 70dB so that you won't disturb your neighbors. This lawnmower also has LED headlights so you can see at all times of the day or charge your phone with the USB phone charger as you ride. The cruise control allows you to set the pace when you're working on long straight paths, making the ride more comfortable. The 38-inch blade can be adjusted into 12 positions, giving you plenty of options to choose from, depending on the density of your grass.
Ultima ZT1 50 in Fabricated Deck 23 HP V-Twin Kawasaki FR Series Engine Dual Hydro Drive Gas Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower
$3,099
The Cub Cadet ULTIMA Series ZT1 50 ride-on lawnmower is powered by a 23 HP Kawasaki FR691V series Twin-cylinder OHV Engine. Designed with a 2" x 2" tubular rigid steel frame, holding in place the super comfortable high back seat with sufficient support. It even features an 11-Gauge 50" fabricated triple-blade Aeroforce deck that has reinforced edges. This ensures clean cuts, preventing the blade from ripping out clumps of grass. Operate the deck lift with your foot and adjust the blade's height from 1" to 4.5".
John Deere S100 17.5-HP Side By Side Hydrostatic 42-in Riding Lawn Mower
$1,699
When it comes to gardening motors, no one does it better than John Deere. With a reputation built on decades of reliability, performance and bang for your buck, there's a reason it's favored by American farmers.
This S100 ride-on lawnmower is the most affordable 42-inch deck that John Deere has in its 100 Series collection. It features a hydrostatic transmission, and you maneuver the lawnmower with the foot pedals. It is powered by a 17.5HP single-cylinder engine, which is enough power to handle most backyards, including tough mulching. The 42" two-blade Edge Cutting System is made with impressive 13-gauge steel. Adjust the blade's height from 1" to 4", broken down into quarter-inch segments.
CRAFTSMAN T100 11.5-HP Manual/Gear 36-in Riding Lawn Mower with Mulching Capability
$1,349
The CRAFTSMAN T100 11.5-HP has a 7-speed manual transmission giving you plenty of options to find the right speed. A 36" deck paired with an 18" turning radius and turf saver wheels to maneuver easily makes this great for those with backyards whose borders have plenty of turns and twists.
Bronco 42 in. 19 HP Briggs and Stratton Engine Automatic Drive Gas Riding Lawn Mower
$4,598
Powered by the iconic Briggs & Stratton Intekengine. The Bronco 42 is a reliable ride-on lawnmower featuring automatic transmission; driving this lawnmower on your land is super straightforward. You can alter the height of the 42" deck by switching the fender-mounted 5 position lever within reach. If it's a big plot of land you're working on, buy the optional attachments to append to the back of the mower, such as aerators, dump carts, and sprayers.
