The best accessories for your return to the beach
Published Apr. 3, 2021 2:04 PM EDT
The weather is getting warmer and mask-restrictions are easing up. Soon, the beaches will reopen and everyone will flood back to their beloved sliver of paradise after a year long sleep.
Now is the time to get ready for your return to the sea (and we aren't talking unattainable beach bods). No, for your beach trip, you are going to want the best tent, towel, and time! Below are some of the best-rated and highest quality beach accessories that will be sure to make your time back in the sea and sun an unforgettable one.
Pop-Up Beach Tent
Alvantor BlueCoast Beach Tent
$75
The Alvantor BlueCoast Beach Tent is big, lightweight, and protective. To set it up, simply use the patented HUB mechanism on the top and watch it pop up without any of the usual hassle. If you love to sit at the beach, but you hate to be fried alive by the sun, this sun shelter is for you. Enjoy plenty of space, mesh windows, and the 360 views of the beach safely and comfortably.
Turtleback Beach Coaster
$15
Hate picking up your sandy drink or snack bag? With these cute, colorful, and convenient coasters, you don't have to worry about your food or drink getting covered in sand OR tipping over. The Turtleback sand coasters design and shape secure your snacks while elevating them out of the sand.
Mesh Bag with Cooler
Vbiger 2-in-1 Mesh Beach Tote Bag with Insulated Cooler Bag
$25
When carrying the chairs, the towels, the blankets, the tents, the kids, you might not even want to think about bags AND coolers, but with this tote bag, you hit two birds with one stone. The 2-in-1 mesh bag with a detachable insulated cooler bag allows you to carry your tote full of beach toys and accessories and your refrigerated food and drinks!
Sand Cloud Towel
$48
If you find yourself quoting Anakin Skywalker at the beach about the coarseness of the sand and how "it gets everywhere", then you'll want to purchase a Sand Cloud towel ASAP. Sand shakes off easier, dries 3 times faster, and rolls up tightly while being an extra large size! It might be a little pricier than your average beach towel, but you're getting the most bang for your buck.
Beach Blanket
$39
Towels are great for laying out solo or drying off, but for the big family picnics, you are going to want a big beach blanket. Easy-to-store, waterproof, durable, comfortably padded, and quick to shake out, the Scuddles beach blanket is perfect for outdoor picnics no matter where you find yourself.
SafeGo Portable Safe
SafeGo Portable Safe Box with Dual Lock
$44
Hiding your phone and wallet under your towel might not give you the clarity of mind you want while playing in the ocean. And having someone as the designated watcher is no fun. With the SafeGo Safe, you can lock up your valuables and not have to worry about overheating, high tides, or sneaky beach-loving thieves. Simply lock your valuables safely inside and go!
Lounge Beach Chair
RIO Lounge Beach Backpack Chair
$65
Ever sit in a beach chair and wondered if it was going to just snap beneath you? Choosing a beach chair that is both comfortable and supported can be a difficult decision for anyone planning a beach trip. The RIO lounge chair is the chair for you! Portable, durable, adjustable, and comfortable. Everything you want from a beach chair and more is here!
Solar Powerbank & Speaker
Solgaard Solarbank Boombox
$125
Spending all day at the beach may be the plan, but once devices die and your portable chargers are just as dry, you probably will pack it in and head back to the house. But, what if your portable charger was charged by the sun? With the Solgaard Solarbank, you can enjoy music and charged devices at the beach all day!
Supergoop! SPF 50 Sunscreen
$10
Perhaps the most essential of all the items you'll want to take with you to the beach is the sunscreen. Supergoop!, a sunscreen for your face and body, is SPF 50, safe for you and the reefs, and doesn't leave you with that sticky feeling other sunscreens might. Order it in the size of your choosing and enjoy the freedom Supergoop! brings.
The sun and the sea are calling, but before you answer, make sure you are prepared! Once you know that you can have a safe and comfortable trip, then you can truly let yourself enjoy your vacation away.
