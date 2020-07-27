Weather News
News / Recreation
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
The key to enjoying a hot and sunny day at the beach is being able to get a little shade in addition to all that sunshine. This is where a good umbrella comes in to save the day. Here are nine easy-breezy umbrellas that will help make your next social-distancing beach day a cooler one.
1. Affordable option
6' Beach Umbrella Blue - Sun Squad™ (Photo credit: target.com)
Check out this six-foot Sun Squad Umbrella that both you and your wallet will love.
Buy it here.
2. Windy day? No problem
(Getty Images)
Have gusty winds ever ruined your day at the beach? With the EasyGoProducts High Resistance Wind Umbrella, this won't be an issue anymore.
Buy it here.
3. Best value
Pure Garden Outdoor Sunshade Canopy, 7 ft. Aluminum, Sand Anchor and UV Protection, Blue (Photo credit: Walmart.com)
If you're looking for a good umbrella that will last for years, the Pure Garden Outdoor Sunshade Canopy is the one for you.
Buy it here.
4. All-in-one umbrella
Red umbrella in the mediterranean sea (Photo credit: Getty Images)
The beachBUB All-in-one Beach Umbrella System is the perfect match for the adventurous and crafty beach-lovers. This umbrella system comes with all of the tools to make your next beach day a fun one.
Buy it here.
5. The crowd pleaser
CoolCabana 5 Size L - Navy Stripes (Photo credit: coolcabanas.com)
Going to the beach with your family? Pick up the CoolCabana, which can provide coverage for up to four adults.
Buy it here.
6. Road-trip ready
Picnic Time 5.5' Portable Beach Stick Umbrella (Photo credit: target.com)
For those who must travel to get to the beach, the Picnic Time Portable Beach Stick Umbrella is a handy option, due to its compact size and convenient storage. There's a lot less to lug here.
Buy it here.
7. Trendy beach day
Las Brisas Beach Umbrella 100% UV Protection (Photo credit: beachbrella.com)
Do you want to take pictures while at the beach? The Las Brisas Beach Umbrella will make a great photo background -- or foreground for that matter.
Buy it here.
8. Make it a canopy
Sport-Brella Vented SPF 50+ Sun and Rain Canopy Umbrella for Beach and Sports Events (8-Foot) (Photo credit: amazon.com)
The Sport-Brella Canopy is perfect for those looking for extra sun protection, as it has high coverage due to its versatile shape.
Buy it here.
9. The classic
(Photo credit: Getty Images)
Is your beach style more classic than modern? Then the Rio Beach Umbrella will be the perfect companion for your next beach day.
Buy it here.Report a Typo