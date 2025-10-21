Which season is the wettest by region?

Here’s when (and why) each part of the United States typically gets its soggiest stretch of weather throughout the year.

Rain doesn’t fall evenly across the United States, not just in amount, but in timing. Each region has its own “wettest season,” shaped by geography, water and the large-scale patterns that generate and steer storms.

Winter rains dominate the immediate West Coast, spring and summer bring the wettest months to much of the Midwest, and summer storms fuel the humid East Coast. Understanding why these seasonal peaks occur offers a window into the country’s diverse climate systems, from atmospheric rivers and monsoons to nor'easters and blizzards.

West

For coastal California, Oregon, Washington and parts of western Arizona, winter is the wettest season. The setup comes down to shifting pressure systems. In summer, a broad Pacific High parks itself offshore, suppressing storms and keeping the sky blue from San Diego to Seattle, typical of their Mediterranean climates with dry summers and wet winters. But in winter, that high retreats south, allowing Pacific storms to slide in. The farther north you go, the stronger the effect — downtown Los Angeles averages about 14 inches of rain per year, while San Francisco receives over 23 inches annually.

People walk their dogs during a break between rain showers near the Golden Gate Bridge and Fort Point in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Western Arizona is pulled into this winter pattern too, catching the fringes of Pacific storms before they peter out farther inland. But head east toward Tucson or New Mexico, and the rhythm flips: those areas get more of their rain in summer from the North American monsoon, when tropical moisture surges north in dramatic bursts. Both regions still see scant rainfall, but the seasonal tilt shifts slightly depending on which side of the state you’re in. Other parts of the West, including different corners of Montana, Colorado and Utah, peak in summer, spring or fall.

Midwest

Most Midwestern cities have what climatologists call a humid continental climate, meaning they get precipitation year-round without a sharply defined wet or dry season: Rain in spring, thunderstorms in summer, cooling rains in the fall, snow and ice in winter.

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Cities like Chicago and Minneapolis experience their highest rainfall totals in the summer, thanks to warm, moisture-rich air flowing north from the Gulf. Combine that with strong daytime heating and passing cold fronts, and the result is strong afternoon or evening thunderstorms that can drop an entire month's worth of rain in one afternoon.

"Climatologically across the Great Lakes and a majority of the Midwest, late spring through mid-summer, April through July, typically features the most precipitation. Many locales across the Midwest do not experience a high variability from month to month over a calendar year, with precipitation amounts typically varying between 2-4 inches per month, so the wettest months of the year can have a higher degree of variability compared to other regions across the United States," said AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

South

Spring takes center stage across parts of Tornado Alley, especially in southern Missouri, Oklahoma, northwestern Arkansas, northeastern Texas and western Kentucky. This is where Gulf moisture collides with cool air from the north, creating the classic springtime setup. April and May tend to be peak rainfall months in these zones, driven by severe weather systems that can dump inches of rain.

A severe thunderstorm in south-central Kansas on Monday afternoon. (AccuWeather/ Tony Laubach)

Shift slightly southeast, and winter takes over as the wettest season. Northern Georgia, most of Mississippi, and Alabama all peak in December through February. Precipitation is often in the form of rain, but sometimes it can come as a wintry mix if it is cold enough.

The Florida Peninsula follows a true monsoon pattern, with summer as the definitive wet season, including heavy rain from tropical storms and hurricanes. South Carolina, North Carolina and much of coastal Virginia fall into a similar rhythm, albeit slightly less dramatic: summer reigns supreme, thanks to warm Atlantic moisture, sea breezes and tropical systems.

Northeast

Most of the Northeast is under a humid continental climate, or in New York City, a humid subtropical climate, since a 2020 reclassification. This means pretty even rainfall throughout the year. But many of these states tend to see their wettest months in the summer and fall.

Summer brings humid, Gulf-fed thunderstorms, sometimes sparked by sea breezes and other times triggered by cold fronts sweeping in from the west and north. Late summer and early fall introduce the threat of tropical storms and hurricanes. Even if they do not make landfall in the region, moisture-rich air from a tropical storm or hurricane can still unload a tremendous amount of rain. This was the case in 2021, when Hurricane Ida made landfall along the Gulf Coast then caused deadly and catastrophic flooding in the mid-Atlantic, including in Philadelphia and New York City.

Lightning strikes the Empire State Building above the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York City as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

New York City averages around 4 to 5 inches of rain per month in summer, slightly edging out winter — even when counting snow-to-water equivalents. Boston, however, sees its wettest months in spring, though the single wettest month at Boston Logan is in October, courtesy of coastal storms and nor’easters.

Alaska and Hawaii

Let's not forget the two non-contiguous states, Alaska and Hawaii. Most of the Hawaiian islands are wettest in winter. Even in places better known for sunshine, like Honolulu or Maui’s resorts, rainfall still ticks upward between November and March. Honolulu's wetter winters are driven in part by Kona winds — wind that blows in from the southwest instead of the usual dry trade winds from the northeast. When larger North Pacific weather systems shift south between November and April, they flip the airflow and funnel moisture straight toward the islands.

Much of Alaska is wettest during summer; meanwhile, though the southern part of the state, along the coast and peninsula, is wettest in the fall. Interestingly enough, much of the state's rainfall occurs

at a relatively high atmospheric pressure due to high pressure building over the

eastern Gulf of Alaska, which gives an onshore component to the wind. In general, high pressure

building from the south through west means wet weather for southeastern Alaska, which is the opposite of the dynamic throughout much of the lower 48, where high pressure usually spells drying and clearing.