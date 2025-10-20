November-like weather on the way for Great Lakes, Northeast

The chill is here to stay as a new storm ushers in rain, wind and cooler conditions across the Midwest and Northeast throughout the week.

Yet another round of wet weather is expected for the parched locations of the Great Lakes and Northeast, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the relief will come with cool, gusty conditions and the risk of flooding.

A pause in the wet weather came for much of the Great Lakes on Monday, while showers and windy conditions persisted across New England, New York and parts of Pennsylvania. Many places on Monday morning were noticeably cooler than they were over the weekend. But even more change is on the way for the Great Lakes and Northeast this week.

"Following rain and windy conditions that swept through the region earlier this week, yet another round of rain and wind is expected this week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Scott Homan.

Rainfall amounts of 0.25-0.50 of an inch will be common from Minnesota and Wisconsin to Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New England. Some locations will be more prone to higher rainfall totals; locations downwind of the Great Lakes and in northern New England are where rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches could be more common.

Given the drought across much of this area, the rain will be welcome for many. According to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, over 60% of New York state is in a moderate drought or worse, and over 66% of Vermont is in an extreme or exceptional drought.

Too much rain too quickly could overwhelm some areas. Urban locations will be most susceptible, with ponding likely on roadways and in low-lying areas for a time.

"One reason flooding will be a concern with this storm is the compounding issues following the storm earlier this week. The second round of rain coming after gusty winds and trees that lost their leaves could mean clogged storm drains and a higher potential for ponding water," Homan explained.

The storm will push into the region with another bout of gusty winds. Widespread wind gusts of 30-40 mph are forecast from Minnesota and Iowa on Tuesday before moving east through the Great Lakes and Northeast into Wednesday evening. Some localized wind gusts could reach 50 mph.



"Following the blustery conditions across the Great Lakes and Northeast early this week, tree branches already showing some weakness could be more easily snapped," said Homan.

In addition to the risk for winds to knock down tree limbs and power lines, the winds could also blow around loose Halloween decorations. Places that haven't already sustained stronger wind gusts could see the end of the peak fall foliage season, due to the rain and wind.

The rawness of the blustery and rainy conditions will only be added to by the sudden drop in temperature expected across the region into the middle of the week.

High temperatures in the 60s and even the lower 70s on Monday will be quickly replaced by highs mostly in the 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Adding in the stiff wind, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will drop down into the 40s and 50s, making it feel much more like mid-November rather than October.

Pittsburgh, for example, is forecast to have a high near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon, with an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature near 40 degrees. The historical average high temperature for the Steel City during the third week of October is 60 degrees.

Temperatures are forecast to hold in the upper 50s and lower 60s for many as the week continues. During this time, many locations, including across the Ohio Valley and the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast, can expect the return of drier conditions.

Lake-enhanced showers are likely to linger downwind of the Great Lakes through Thursday and even into Friday morning.

"Places like northwestern Pennsylvania and western and central New York could end up with showers every day this week," Homan noted.

