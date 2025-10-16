Daylight Saving Time: 5 things to do at home after changing the clocks

When Daylight Saving Time ends and clocks fall back one hour, it’s the perfect reminder to tackle quick home maintenance tasks — from replacing batteries to reversing ceiling fans.

Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock under construction at Electric Time Company, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2:00 a.m., when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Clocks will "fall back" one hour on Sunday, Nov. 2, as Daylight Saving Time ends across most of the United States. In addition to adjusting the clocks, the biannual ritual is a great reminder to tackle a few quick but important home maintenance tasks before winter begins.

Here are five things to do after changing your clocks:

1. Reverse the spin of ceiling fans

Ceiling fans have two settings: one that is optimal for cooling off during the warm summer months, and another that can help to lower heating bills during the colder winter months. During the winter, ceiling fans should spin clockwise to redistribute warm air that is trapped higher in the room.

Most ceiling fans have a small switch that needs to be flipped to change the direction of the spin, just make sure the fan is turned off and not moving before adjusting the settings.

2. Replace batteries in smoke detectors

The National Fire Protection Association urges homeowners to change smoke alarm batteries each time they adjust their clocks. The “Change Your Clocks, Change Your Batteries” campaign helps ensure battery-powered detectors work when needed most.

(Getty Images/Oleksandr Pirko)

It only takes a few minutes to test alarms and replace batteries — an easy step that could save lives in the event of a fire or carbon monoxide leak.

3. Check air pressure in tires

Colder air starts to settle across the United States in the weeks surrounding the end of Daylight Saving Time, and people may take notice when turning on their vehicles on chilly autumn mornings.

The lower temperatures cause the air pressure in tires to drop, which can reduce fuel efficiency, wear out tires faster, and even cause unsafe road handling.

When checking the tire pressure, it is also a good time to make sure you have an ice scraper handy for potentially frosty mornings ahead in late autumn and winter.

4. Replace air filters

Similar to changing the batteries in smoke detectors, replacing old air filters is easy, but important home maintenance. Dirty filters can strain the heating system and increase energy bills.

Experts recommend putting new filters in furnaces and heat pumps in autumn and replacing them several times throughout the winter and spring, especially in homes with pets.

A person placing a new air filter in a home heating system. (Getty Images/CatLane)

5. Restock emergency supply kit

Having an emergency supply kit is important for when severe weather strikes, and updating it from season to season helps ensure you are prepared for the next big weather event.

Some basic supplies, including bottled water, expired food and old batteries, need to be replaced occasionally. For the winter months, it is also important to have an updated emergency kit in your vehicle, including a blanket, snacks, a first aid kit, a flashlight, a map and jumper cables.