Hawaii braces for second Kona storm in a week with renewed flooding after historic rainfall

A new kona storm will bring more rain to Hawaii just days after historic rainfall, increasing the risk of flash flooding, mudslides and travel disruptions across the islands through the weekend.

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AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno breaks down what a Kona low is in today’s WeatherWhys®.

As parts of Hawaii recover from up to 50 inches of rain from a Kona storm less than a week ago, a new storm is developing nearby and will bring additional rain to the islands through the weekend, raising the risk of flash flooding, mudslides and major disruptions to outdoor plans.

A Kona storm, or Kona low, is an area of low pressure that forms west to northwest of Hawaii during the cool season (November through March) and often taps into subtropical moisture. These storms are typically slow-moving but can vary in rainfall, wind and duration across all or part of the islands.

On average, one to two Kona storms affect Hawaii each season. However, it is extremely rare for two Kona storms to impact the islands within the same month, especially in the span of a week.

The Kona storm that affected Hawaii from March 10–16 was extreme. Every major island in the chain received at least a foot of rain from the storm. The storm was especially impactful because heavy rain fell in areas typically sheltered by the persistent northeast trade winds’ rain shadow.

This photo provided by Maui County shows flooding from days of downpours in Hana, Hawaii, on Friday, March 13, 2026. (Maui County via AP)

Honolulu, Kailua, Lahaina, Hilo, Lihue, Kahului, Lanai City and Kaunakakai, Hawaii, received many times their typical March rainfall from the Kona storm about a week ago.

From March 1–18, Honolulu recorded 10.10 inches of rain, compared to a historical monthly average of 2.36 inches. As of March 18, this ranks as the fourth rainiest March on record. The wettest March in Honolulu was 20.79 inches in 1951, which was the highest total for any month on record.

Floodwaters from a Kona storm in Maui, Hawaii, turned Iao Stream into a fast-moving river, eroding the ground beneath Tom and Carrie Bashaw’s home and causing the structure to collapse before strong winds swept away what remained.

While the storm from Thursday to Sunday will bring less rain than last week’s system, the additional rainfall could still have significant impacts. More rain will fall in areas that typically receive little precipitation during the prevailing northeast trade winds.

Some roads may still need repair, while drainage systems in other areas may remain clogged with debris.

"The ground is still saturated in the wake of the recent storm, which will lead to rapid runoff that can easily trigger small stream and urban flooding, as well as increase the risk of mudslides and debris flows,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

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Winds could disrupt outdoor activities and travel by road, sea and air through the weekend. Because this storm is warmer than last week’s, little to no snow is expected on the Big Island’s highest summits, unlike the heavy snowfall from the previous storm.

A plume of moisture, or Pineapple Express, extending for thousands of miles to the northeast of this storm, was reaching into Washington and British Columbia. The setup has been responsible for heavy rain and small stream and river flooding.

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