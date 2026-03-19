Ohio man finds possible meteorite after bright fireball streaks across 12 states

NASA analysis and weather radar data indicate the fragment was found inside a projected debris field where more space rocks may be located.

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NASA says a fireball breaking through the Earth’s atmosphere was the cause of a loud boom heard by thousands on the morning of St. Patrick’s Day.

People in northern Ohio are already discovering pieces of space rock after a meteor streaked through the atmosphere over 12 states on Tuesday.

According to NASA, the fireball was first visible above Lake Erie before moving southeast at about 40,000 mph. The agency estimates the event was caused by a small asteroid roughly 6 feet in diameter, weighing about 7 tons.

Photos show possible fragments of a meteorite recovered in Windfall, Ohio on March 18. 2026. A large meteor was spotted in the area on March 17, 2026. (Image credit: Roberto Vargas)

Roberto Vargas of Windfall, Ohio, is among the first to report finding a possible meteorite fragment. Photos shared with AccuWeather show a dark, rock-like object consistent with freshly fallen meteorites.

NASA analysis indicates the find was made within a projected debris field where additional fragments could still be on the ground awaiting discovery.

A fireball meteor seen over Cleveland, Ohio, on NOAA's GOES lightning mapper on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Image: NOAA GOES EAST)

Data from NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science office shows the falling meteorites were detected on three weather radars, including systems in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The mapped debris field suggests potential fragments could be scattered from the Easton area to Cleveland.

Red shows where ~10kg meteorites would land if this fall produced any. Dark orange is ~1kg, orange is ~100g, light orange is ~10g, and yellow is ~1g and smaller. (Image credit: NASA)

Anyone who believes they have found a meteorite should handle it carefully using clean gloves, tongs or new aluminum foil to avoid contamination. NASA says meteorites are not harmful, but proper handling helps preserve their scientific value.

After securing the object in a clean zip-top bag, it can be submitted for analysis through one of the organizations listed here.