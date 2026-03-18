Category 1 Tropical Cyclone Narelle strikes Australia

Tropical Cyclone Narelle makes landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm in Australia.

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A satellite loop of Cyclone Narelle on Friday evening.

Tropical Cyclone Narelle made a rare landfall Friday morning as a Category 4 storm on Australia's Cape York Peninsula between Lockhart River and Coen. As of Sunday morning, local time, the storm is equivalent in strength to a Tropical Storm, moving over land through northern portions of the Northern Territory after making a second landfall in northeastern portions of the Northern Territory on Saturday.

Narelle could still make a third landfall

The first landfall occurred in Far North Queensland, along the east coast of the Cape York Peninsula. The second landfall occurred in far northeastern portions of the Northern Territory in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Narelle could still make another landfall across northern portions of Western Australia in the coming days after it reenters the water and traverses the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf, increasing the risk of repeated impacts.

Convection bubbles within a strengthening Tropical Cyclone Narelle over the northern Coral Sea. pic.twitter.com/ocwZMF0YXJ — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) March 18, 2026

The storm is the strongest to hit the area in at least 10 years

Narelle is the strongest tropical cyclone to strike Queensland since Ita in 2014. The strongest storm to make landfall in Queensland was Yassi in 2011, and Narelle rivaled its intensity.

The last Category 5 on the Bureau of Meteorology scale to make landfall in Queensland was Marcia in 2015.