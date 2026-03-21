Record-breaking heat to expand east this weekend, resurges in the new week

Record-breaking heat builds into the Plains this weekend, easing briefly before intensifying again by midweek.

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This drone video captures gray whales creating a rainbow with their spouts off Palos Verdes Estates, California, during their migration along the coast toward the Arctic feeding grounds on March 18.

The record-breaking heat will continue eastward early this week across the Plains, breaking more daily records, AccuWeather meteorologists say. While a brief dip in intensity of the heat is expected into Monday, it won't last long as high pressure is expected to restrengthen toward midweek.

Temperatures have already climbed to levels more typical of late May and June across a broad area of the western United States and will continue to do so farther east early this week as a strong area of high pressure remains in place.

“Dozens of daily and all-time March temperature records have already been set across the Southwest, including 108 degrees Fahrenheit in Palm Springs, California, and 105 degrees in Phoenix,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

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The fire risk will also continue on Sunday, focusing across a smaller area from eastern Arizona to western portions of Texas and much of Oklahoma and Kansas.

The strong area of high pressure will weaken a bit into Monday, allowing some relief from the summerlike heat, though temperatures, especially across the Southwest, will still run 10-20 degrees above historical averages for this time of year, and many daily records from the Southwest, even into portions of the Southeast, will be challenged or broken.

Those hoping for a more notable break from the heat will have to wait as the heat will surge again Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure takes hold again and restrengthens.

Daytime highs will once again top out as much as 30 degrees above historical averages, breaking daily record highs each day. Cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Denver are all forecast to break the daily record highs both days.

Heat-sensitive individuals may once again face an elevated risk of health problems due to the early-season heat continuing. Staying hydrated, avoiding time outdoors during peak heating hours of the afternoon and wearing light-colored clothing are ways individuals can stay safe in the unseasonable heat.

Portions of Central and Southern California will remain very warm through the week, but will not reach record-breaking levels that they did earlier in the week. Los Angeles, for example, will largely remain in the lower 80s during this stretch.

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