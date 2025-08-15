Extreme heat puts more than comfort at risk

When temperatures soar, heat doesn’t just drain energy, it creates real dangers for health, homes, and wallets.

AccuWeather’s Lincoln Riddle shares tips on how to stay safe amid hot weather.

When temperatures soar, heat doesn’t just drain energy, it creates real dangers for health, homes, and wallets. Indoors, rising temperatures strain cooling systems and drive energy costs higher. Outdoors, prolonged heat exposure can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke. Waiting until you feel thirsty is already too late and a sign your body may already be running low on fluids.

Hot weather can’t be avoided, but its effects can be reduced with proactive steps.

In high heat, drink water often. Waiting until you’re thirsty could mean you’re already dehydrated. Hydration helps regulate body temperature and protects against heat-related illness.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

At home, to help keep the cool air inside, seal gaps and cracks with caulk or weatherstripping, use temperature-control window film, and add blackout shades. These upgrades create a stronger barrier against outdoor heat, allowing cooling systems to work more efficiently while keeping living spaces more comfortable.

The benefits of these steps add up quickly. Staying hydrated keeps your body resilient against heat stress, while sealing and shading your home reduces energy use and keeps rooms noticeably cooler. Small adjustments today can mean lower bills and fewer health risks tomorrow, especially during extended periods of extreme heat.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Preparedness in hot weather isn’t just about comfort, it’s about prevention. American Insurance highlights that small investments, like sealing leaks or adding window protection, reduce the strain on your home and may help avoid future claims. Coupled with safe hydration practices, these measures create peace of mind through even the most dogged dog days of summer.

Extreme heat is here to stay, but with early action and simple habits, you can protect both your health and your home. By drinking water regularly and keeping your house sealed and shaded, you’re ready for whatever the heat brings.