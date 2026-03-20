300 inches of snow: East beats West during upside-down winter

Storms this winter coated the Northeast and Great Lakes with surplus snow, while the West stayed in a snow drought.

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A powerful winter storm blanketed parts of the Midwest with significant snowfall. Here’s a look at the latest snow totals, hardest-hit areas, and what it means for travel and cleanup across the region.

The winter of 2025-2026 has officially come to an end, with astronomical spring beginning on March 20. Some parts of the country got a blockbuster snow season while other areas ended up in a major snow drought. Here's how the winter stacked up.

The heaviest snow this season in the East fell in the favored lake-effect areas of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and western New York, as is typical. But this season delivered near-record snowfall to these areas with some places recording more than 100 inches above their historical average.

In Michigan, two stations where snow is officially measured have exceeded 300 inches, a rare feat. As of Thursday, the town of Herman had measured 350.5 inches (29.2 feet) of snow, roughly 120 inches above normal. Nearby Laurium has recorded 331.3 inches (27.6 feet).

Steve Jurmu, who goes by "Yooper Steve" poses in the snow in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan next to his official rain gauge. (@funintheup / @yoopersteve)

Snowfall can only officially be measured by trained weather observers. One of those NOAA Cooperative Observers is Steve Jurmu, who goes by "Yooper Steve" and is also a tour guide in the Upper Peninsula ("yoo-pee") of Michigan. He says he's never seen anything like this season.

Herman's 347.5 inches has been exceeded only once in the annals of weather records, during the 1996-1997 season when 384 inches fell. The town of Herman pulled ahead of Laurium, where Steve's station is, after the mid-March blizzard dropped nearly 4 feet of snow there last week.

Local ski resorts have also picked up a lot of snow this season, with Mount Bohemia measuring 332 inches this season, and Mont Ripley boasting 313 inches.

I-95 corridor, Carolinas also had a snowy winter

Other parts of the eastern United States, including the I-95 corridor from Wilmington, Delaware, to Boston and New York City, ended up with lower numbers than Michigan, but even higher percentages compared to average. Islip, New York, on Long Island recorded 68.2 inches of snow this season, more than twice its normal of 29.4.

Unofficially, the Jay Peak ski resort in Vermont picked up 347 inches, but that's less than 2024-25, when they got 475 inches.

Much of the Carolinas, where snow is rare, also ranked as much as 3-4 times their average, thanks to a rare major winter storm in late January.

Percentage of historical average snowfall between Oct. 1, 2025 to Mar. 14, 2026. (PSU/NOHRSC)

The West is in a snow drought

The West, on the other hand, is in a snow drought with most areas getting less than 50 percent of their historical average snowfall. The snow cover in the western U.S. has been the lowest percentage in the modern record for most of the season. Snow water equivalent, or the amount of liquid in the snowpack, is under 50 percent for about half the area measured.

Salt Lake City, Utah, typically measures 47.2 inches of snow throughout the winter, but it only recorded 2.9. Meanwhile, in Flagstaff, Arizona, this year's seasonal snowfall was only 26.6 inches, 53 inches below its historical average of 79.6 inches.

Ski resorts in the Northeast got more snow than those in the West

It's extremely unusual to see ski resorts in the Northeast beat those in the mountains out West, but that happened this season. Kirkwood Ski area in California has received 264 inches so far, with 260 inches at Alta, Utah. Both are considerably less than Jay Peak in Vermont, where 347 inches fell.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park in California has closed for the season this week, after being open only 55 days, forcing them to refund unused portions of their minimum-60-day passholders. Webcams there showed bare ground. Dodge Ridge, another ski area in California, also shut down for the season this week.