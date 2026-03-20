Northeast, Midwest bracing for weather whiplash in spring's first days

Warm air surging north will clash with colder air pushing south, bringing rounds of thunderstorms, soaking rain and even accumulating snow from the Midwest to the Northeast through early next week.

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As temperatures start to feel more like spring in the Northeast this weekend, wet weather will return.

Warm and chilly air will once again change hands from the Midwest to the Northeast in the coming days. Gusty thunderstorms, rain and even accumulating snow will mark the temperature swings in some locations.

While no major storms are expected into next week, the weather will undergo rapid changes, with multiple events packed into a two- to three-day period.

Storms kick off weekend with cooler air for Northeast

To start, a weak clipper storm will drop from southeastern Canada into the northeastern United States through Friday night. In addition to areas of rain and drizzle, a wintry mix of wet snow, sleet and rain will fall across northern New England.

Locally heavy, gusty thunderstorms with small hail are expected across the Ohio Valley through Friday evening ahead of the clipper storm’s cold front.

That storm will race off the Atlantic coast on Saturday, but a pool of cool air will settle back over New England, the coastal mid-Atlantic and upstate New York in its wake.

Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s in northern New England on Saturday, while much of the afternoon will be spent in the 50s from Boston to New York City. Highs will be in the 60s in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

As cool air settles over the Northeast, a surge of warm air will build across the Plains and spread into much of the Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians. Temperatures are projected to reach 70 F in Chicago and climb well into the 60s in Charleston, West Virginia.

Brief spring warmup on the way for I-95 corridor

The biggest contrasts will occur from Sunday to Monday as warmth surges through the central Appalachians into the coastal mid-Atlantic, while colder air pushes southward from Canada.

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Highs will be well into the 70s in cities such as Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Dover, Delaware, and could reach near 80 in Washington, D.C. Highs will be in the 80s on Sunday in Cincinnati and Richmond, Virginia. Temperatures are forecast to reach near 60 in New York City on Sunday ahead of the cool push. Burlington, Vermont, will remain in the cold air through the weekend and into next week, with highs most days in the 30s.

As a second, stronger clipper storm slices southeastward from Canada from Sunday into Monday, thunderstorms are expected to erupt along the boundary between warm and cold air across portions of the Ohio Valley.

Some of these storms may turn severe, bringing high winds, hail and torrential downpours from southwestern Pennsylvania to northern Kentucky and southern Illinois.

More cold air to move south

Farther north, colder air will support areas of rain, a wintry mix and accumulating snow from Sunday into early Monday.

Portions of northern New York and northern New England will pick up several inches of snow, with up to a foot possible in some of the mountains.

A slushy coating to an inch may accumulate, mainly on non-paved surfaces from central New York into parts of northern Connecticut and central Massachusetts.

Much colder air will sweep southward over the Midwest and the balance of the Northeast from Sunday to Monday. Temperatures will be slashed by 20-30 degrees in some areas of the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic.

Temperatures near 70 for a time on Saturday in Chicago will be swapped with temperatures hovering near 50 on Sunday. After a high in the mid-70s on Sunday, temperatures in Pittsburgh may struggle to climb past 40 on Monday, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures dipping into the 20s at times.

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