Pakistan flooding kills at least 15 in Karachi as storm brings heavy rain, wind

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to continue through March 25 in isolated areas across Pakistan.

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People travel on a flooded road after heavy rain in Karachi, Pakistan on March 19, 2026. At least 17 people were killed and 30 others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Wednesday, officials said. (Photo by Str/Xinhua via Getty Images)

A storm unleashed deadly flooding in Pakistan this week, with at least 15 deaths reported in Karachi after heavy rain and strong winds hammered the city.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a westerly wave moved into parts of the country late March 17, bringing widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to much of the region.

The Associated Press reported that at least 15 people were killed in Pakistan’s largest city as walls and roofs collapsed during the storm, citing emergency officials.

Residents stand near the debris of a collapsed wall following heavy rain and strong winds in Karachi on March 19, 2026. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP via Getty Images)

An NDMA advisory issued Friday said rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to continue through March 25 in isolated areas. Northern mountainous regions could see additional snowfall.