To rake, or not to rake? What to do with the leaves in your yard this fall

Dan Reinhart of DR Power Equipment shares the best tips to care for your lawn during the fall season as the leaves pile up on the ground.

As fall foliage reaches its peak and begins to fade across most of the United States, trees are shedding their leaves in preparation for winter. This annual event poses a common question for homeowners: Should they rake the leaves in their yard, or let nature take its course?

While there is no definitive answer, several factors should be considered before picking up a rake and heading outside.

Reasons to rake

Thick piles of leaves can do more harm than good for most lawns, as they can kill the grass underneath throughout the winter months. Additionally, piles of wet leaves can cause mold to grow, which can damage the lawn.

Pests such as mice and voles can also use the leaves to thrive, according to the University of Minnesota, which may create more problems for homeowners down the road.

Reasons not to rake

Allowing some leaves to remain on your lawn can benefit both the yard and various insect populations.

"If you have just a few leaves, such as 20 percent of the lawn covered, you can just ignore them. They will blow around, settle in, and break down on their own," Wisconsin Horticulture said on its website.

As leaves break down, they return nutrients to the soil, which can help plants grow the following year.

Leaves can also serve as safe harbors for bugs and insects, including lightning bugs, so leaving some leaves can help boost the firefly population for next summer.

"Their prey often live in and among the leaf litter in a lawn or garden, and firefly larvae help control many garden pests, thereby helping protect your trees, shrubs, flowers, and veggies," according to MyGreenMontgomery.org.

Another option: Mulching

Mulching leaves can be a good middle ground that has similar benefits to raking and not raking.

"Some leaf types have been shown to reduce weed seed germination when mulched into a lawn canopy," the University of Minnesota explained. "The leaves of some particular tree species might actually add a significant amount of nitrogen to lawns."

Mulched leaves can still provide some cover for bugs and insects that rely on leaves in the winter months.

One drawback is people need the proper lawn mower to mulch their leaves into tiny pieces. For the best results, experts recommend waiting until the leaves are dry and crunchy to mulch them properly.