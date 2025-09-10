Daylight saving time 2025: When do clocks fall back?

The sun rises over the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Days are getting shorter across North America with some areas losing more than 100 minutes of sunlight throughout September. The shorter days are a sign of what's to come: the end of daylight saving time.

When does daylight saving time end?

Clocks will fall back one hour on Sunday, Nov. 2, as daylight saving time ends across most of the United States. This will result in earlier sunrises and sunsets.

Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Nation, and Hawaii are the only states that do not observe the biannual time shift and remain in standard time year-round.

Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore adjusts a clock hand on a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Several states have proposed laws to end the practice of changing clocks twice a year, but the legislation has yet to go into effect. The Sunshine Protection Act has also been introduced by lawmakers in the nation's capital, but the bill has not passed the Senate and House of Representatives to make it to the President's desk where it can be signed into law.

When does daylight saving time start in 2026?

In 2026, daylight saving time will start on Sunday, March 8, and continue for nearly eight months, ending on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Most people are in favor of sticking to either standard time or daylight saving time throughout the entire year, but there is some debate as to which one to stick with permanently. There are benefits and drawbacks to both, with impacts ranging from health dangers to economic influences and personal preferences.