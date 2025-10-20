EF1 tornado damages home, snaps trees in Arkansas

Over 60 tornadoes have hit Arkansas so far in 2025, the latest of which left a trail of damage over the weekend.

Drone footage captured in Hot Spring County, Arkansas, on Oct. 18 shows extensive damage from a tornado, including uprooted trees and at least one home impacted by large falling tree limbs.

A series of severe thunderstorms swept across the south-central United States over the weekend, including one that produced a damaging tornado in southwestern Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Drone footage from storm chaser Brian Emfinger showed trees scattered around and on top of a house around 3.5 miles south of De Roche, Arkansas.

Emfinger confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the damage shown in the video was from an EF1 tornado confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock, Arkansas. There were no injuries reported from the twister.

Drone footage shows trees down and on a home near De Roche, Arkansas on Oct. 18, 2025. (CorClips/Brian Emfinger)

According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), this was 61st preliminary tornado of the year for Arkansas. The state had 44 preliminary tornadoes last year and 36 in 2023.

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi, also confirmed an EF1 tornado in southern Madison Parish, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Wind damage was reported in eastern Oklahoma, southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and middle Mississippi, as well as southern Missouri, southern Illinois and Kentucky.

Additional tornadoes may be confirmed this week as further damage surveys are conducted.