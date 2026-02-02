Snow squalls, brutal cold to return late week in Northeast

An Arctic front is expected to track through the Great Lakes to New England Friday to Saturday, ushering in frigid and blustery conditions.

The first full month of 2026 delivered what many would consider a “true winter” across much of the Northeast. Repeated Arctic intrusions drove temperatures sharply lower, while bouts of snow and ice made recent winter seasons appear comparatively gentle.

January temperature departures generally ranged from 2 to 5 degrees below the historical average across several major Northeast metropolitan areas, signaling a colder-than-normal pattern overall. However, these averages may understate the severity of the cold late in the month, as January began on a much warmer note in comparison.

Snowfall totals varied, but some locations reached or slightly exceeded their typical January averages, largely due to a single high-impact winter storm.

A relentless winter season

With February now underway, cold weather will continue to dominate much of the North. That said, aside from breezy mid-Atlantic and New England coastal areas on Monday that feel colder due to the wind, the first half of the week may feel a bit less harsh than recent weeks.

Later this week, however, another shift in the pattern will usher an Arctic front into the Great Lakes and Northeast, bringing another round of plunging temperatures and snow.

"Snow showers and snow squalls are going to accompany the Arctic cold front as it traverses the Northeast on Friday. These snow showers and squalls can limit visibility and lead to roads becoming snow covered and icy quickly," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers.

Snow squalls can halt travel, intense winds develop

Snowfall amounts may be somewhat limited for some regions south and east of parts of the Great Lakes, such as Lake Erie and Lake Huron, due to ice coverage. As lake waters freeze later in the winter, the lake-effect process gradually winds down as reduced open water inhibits available moisture for snow showers.

However, due to the potent nature of the incoming Arctic front later this week, snow squalls will still be able to impact corridors from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley through parts of New England.

Blustery conditions out of the north and northwest can not only create hazardous crosswinds for vehicles, but can also dramatically reduce visibility as snow showers are blown around. Gusts ranging between 30 to 40 miles per hour will not be out of the question on Friday from the Great Lakes to Ohio Valley.

Even higher wind gusts will possible as the front pushes south and eastward into the Northeast and New England through Saturday, making for brutally cold conditions as gusts peak around 50-55 mph in some locations. At their lowest, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures Friday into Saturday could drop to 10 to 30 degrees below zero Fahrenheit in the coldest and windiest areas.

Slick spots can quickly develop due to the cold, snowy conditions along interstates and highways from Friday to Friday night. The Friday evening commute, in particular, could be impacted by squally conditions, forecasters warn. Select locations may continue to observe snow throughout the day on Saturday as well.

Brutal cold to return

Behind the storm, a notable cold blast will once again impact the Ohio Valley and Northeast as the storm ushers frigid air southward from Canada.

"Another reinforcing shot of Arctic air is expected to send temperatures plummeting back down into the single digits overnight into this weekend," noted Simmers.

"This cold will increase energy demand once again and can potentially lead to pipe bursts unless protective measures are taken. People should limit time outdoors as hypothermia and frostbite can set in rather quickly, especially on areas of exposed skin," added Simmers.

Looking ahead to later in February, long-range experts warn that the potential remains for additional shots of Arctic air to escape from the polar vortex and impact the northern states, possibly extending the unforgiving nature of this winter season.

