Another storm to bring stripe of snow for Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic

The lingering cold across the East will set the stage for another wave of snow for many this week.

From Virginia Beach, AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach shows the aftermath of a winter storm: Snow has ended, but powerful winds, blowing sand and rough surf will continue along the coast during the morning hours.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring yet another storm forecast to bring a stripe of snow from the central U.S. to the East Coast. Others that have been in a deep chill will finally get a little relief.

Recent storms in the second half of January have brought a significant dose of snow and ice to not only the northern tier of the country but also the southern U.S. The cross-country snow and ice storm brought during the last full weekend in January delivered enough ice to cause widespread days-long power outages in Mississippi and Tennessee. In the final days of January, a bomb cyclone brought over a foot of snow in parts of North Carolina.

"A storm moving into the cold air in western Tennessee on Tuesday is expected to move east towards the Virginia Coast into Wednesday, bringing a quick-hitting bout of snow," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Unlike with the last few storms that passed through the region, this one is not forecast to strengthen rapidly, which will generally keep snowfall totals on the lower end than recent.

A coating of snow is forecast to be rather widespread, from southern Illinois and eastern Missouri on east to Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. The heaviest snow amounts are forecast in southern Indiana, southern Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia where several inches of snow are possible.

"Cities like Washington D.C. or Baltimore could see upwards of an inch late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and even a stripe of snow that tries to make it to the Eastern Shores of Maryland," Roys warned.

On the southern side of the storm, a break from the chill is forecast along with some rain.

"Ahead of the rain will be a brief uptick in temperature, bringing a welcome break from the cold for many," said Roys.

In cities like Nashville and Raleigh could have high temperatures near 50 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nashville in particular been mostly in the 30s each afternoon for the last 10 days, with low temperatures in the teens and 20s during this time.

"The warmer air, in addition to the rain, should help to melt the snow across the southern Appalachians and Carolinas," Roys said.

Behind the storm, yet another wave of cold air is expected to push into the Ohio Valley and the Southeast. This is expected to bring high temperatures back to near-freezing levels, and low temperatures back into the teens and 20s.

Temperatures dipping back below freezing will give the opportunity for any lingering wet or slushy areas to refreeze and turn icy, even into late into the week.

