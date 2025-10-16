How to set AccuWeather as a Preferred Source in Google

Copied

When you type in any location around the world, you can receive hyper-localized weather forecasting courtesy of one of the most popular features in the free AccuWeather app, MinuteCast®.

Earlier this year, Google introduced a Search feature called "Preferred Sources," which allows users to customize their experience and display the latest content from websites they follow and subscribe to.

"When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search," Google said.

Here's how to set AccuWeather as a Preferred Source to help see the latest weather news:

Fastest way to add a Preferred Source

The quickest way to set AccuWeather as a Preferred Source is to click this link and save the settings in your Google account. On the page, make sure the box next to AccuWeather.com is selected.

Step-by-step guide

The second method to set AccuWeather as a Preferred Source is to search for a topic that’s in the news and click on the icon to the right of Top Stories.

After clicking the icon, simply type in "AccuWeather.com" into the box and select AccuWeather as one of your Preferred Sources.

Make sure to refresh the page after setting a Preferred Source to see the latest news with your updated settings.

"Once you select your sources, they will appear more frequently in Top Stories or in a dedicated 'From your sources' section on the search results page. You’ll still see content from other sites, and can manage your selections at any time," Google explained.