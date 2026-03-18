Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Narelle strikes Australia

Tropical Cyclone Narelle makes landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm in Australia.

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A satellite loop of Cyclone Narelle on Friday evening.

Tropical Cyclone Narelle made a rare landfall Friday morning as a Category 4 storm on Australia's Cape York Peninsula between Lockhart River and Coen. As of Saturday morning, local time, the storm is equivalent in strength to a Category 1 hurricane, moving through the Gulf of Carpentaria and will make another landfall in northeastern portions of the Northern Territory.

Narelle could make three landfalls

The first landfall occurred in Far North Queensland, along the east coast of the Cape York Peninsula. Narelle could make another two separate landfalls across Northern Australia in the coming days, increasing the risk of repeated impacts.

Convection bubbles within a strengthening Tropical Cyclone Narelle over the northern Coral Sea. pic.twitter.com/ocwZMF0YXJ — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) March 18, 2026

The storm is the strongest to hit the area in at least 10 years

Narelle is the strongest tropical cyclone to strike Queensland since Ita in 2014. The strongest storm to make landfall in Queensland was Yassi in 2011, and Narelle rivaled its intensity.

The last Category 5 on the Bureau of Meteorology scale to make landfall in Queensland was Marcia in 2015.