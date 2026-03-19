Western heat wave shatters March records, to expand with more extremes

Record-breaking heat across the western U.S. will intensify and expand eastward, bringing temperatures 15–30 degrees above normal, increasing health risks, accelerating high country snowmelt and raising wildfire risks.

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Bernie Rayno breaks down what to expect in the Southwest as a record-breaking heat wave continues to grip the region and when relief could arrive.

Dozens of record-high temperatures, including all-time March records, have already been set in the western United States during this week's heat wave, with the heat set to intensify and expand before it starts to loosen its grip.

Temperatures will climb to levels more typical of late May and June across a broad area of the western and central United States through this weekend and, in some areas, into next week.

Widespread highs will reach the 80s and 90s F, with multiple desert locations climbing past 100 degrees. These temperatures are 15–30 degrees above the historical average for the latter half of March.

Heat-sensitive individuals may face an elevated risk of health problems due to the early-season surge in warmth. Some households may not yet have switched their climate control systems from heating to cooling, which could be especially dangerous as the record-breaking heat persists.

Some hiking trails, typically popular in early spring, have been closed due to extreme heat and the risk of dehydration.

The building heat and abundant sunshine will accelerate snowmelt in the high country and rapidly dry out vegetation at lower elevations, said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

"Streams and rivers will be running high, fast and ice-cold, posing dangers," Roys said. "The rapid thaw could prematurely deplete much of the snowpack, which typically provides a reliable source of water during late spring and summer. Where winds increase, the risk of wildfires will rise, while lighter winds could allow pollutants to accumulate."

The recent superbloom in Death Valley, California, and other desert regions is likely to wilt and dry up quickly amid the surging heat.

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The pattern is being driven by a massive area of high pressure, forcing the jet stream well to the north. This "heat dome" creates stable air that suppresses cloud formation and rainfall. Winds are generally light beneath the core of the dome but can increase along its edges.

The heat peaked early along coastal Southern California from Tuesday to Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s F. In downtown Los Angeles, temperatures reached 98 on Tuesday and 95 on Wednesday, both setting daily records. A strengthening marine influence later this week and into the weekend will allow highs to trend downward into the 80s.

San Francisco set daily record highs from Monday through Wednesday and is forecast to add two more through Friday. Highs have been in the 80s. On March 18, the city tied its all-time March record high, first set in 1952.

Working west to east, Palm Springs, California, set a new all-time March record high of 106 on Wednesday and may match or exceed that mark on Thursday. Highs will trend only slightly lower, remaining in the 90s from this weekend into early next week.

Las Vegas also set an all-time March high temperature on Wednesday with a reading of 94 degrees and may push that mark even higher through Saturday.

Phoenix also set a March record high on Wednesday with a high of 102. The city is poised to push that mark to 105 or higher in the coming days, with daily records forecast through at least next Tuesday. If temperatures exceed 105, it would surpass any temperature previously recorded this early in the season, even into April.

Warmth will extend to Salt Lake City, Denver and other locations across the Great Basin and Intermountain West into the weekend. Temperatures will challenge daily records on multiple days. If readings top 90 in Denver, it would surpass not only the March record but also the April record high.

The heat will spread well east of the Rockies into the weekend, bringing widespread highs in the 80s and 90s and challenging daily records. In Dallas, temperatures could approach the record of 100 set in 1916 on Saturday.

Some long-standing daily records across parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley will be in jeopardy.

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