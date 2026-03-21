Record-breaking heat to expand east this weekend, resurges next week

Record-breaking heat builds into the Plains this weekend, easing briefly before intensifying again by midweek.

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This drone video captures gray whales creating a rainbow with their spouts off Palos Verdes Estates, California, during their migration along the coast toward the Arctic feeding grounds on March 18.

The record-breaking heat will expand eastward to start off the weekend across the Plains breaking more records, AccuWeather meteorologists say. While a brief dip in intensity of the heat is expected from Sunday into Monday, it won't last for long as high pressure is expected to restrengthen toward midweek.

Temperatures have already climbed to levels more typical of late May and June across a broad area of the western United States and will continue to do so farther east this weekend as a strong area of high pressure remains in place.

“Dozens of daily and all-time March temperature records have already been set across the Southwest, including 108 degrees Fahrenheit in Palm Springs, California, and 105 degrees in Phoenix,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger

Highs across much of the Plains on Saturday will top out as much as 30 degrees Fahrenheit above historical averages for late March. Denver for example, is forecast to reach 90 degrees on Saturday, which would shatter the daily record high of 78 degrees set in 1995. This would also surpass the monthly record for March. If Denver reaches 90 degrees, it would be the earliest 90-degree reading on record. The current earliest 90-degree reading occurred on April 30, 1992.

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The heat combined with gusty winds and moderate to severe drought for most will raise the risk for wildfire start and spread across much of the Southwest into the Plains Saturday and Saturday night.

The fire risk will continue on Sunday, focusing across a smaller area from New Mexico to portions of western Oklahoma and Texas.

The strong area of high pressure will weaken a bit Sunday into Monday, allowing some relief from the summerlike heat, though temperatures especially across the Southwest will still run 10-20 degrees above historical averages for this time of year.

Those hoping for a more notable break from the heat will have to wait as the heat will surge again Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure takes hold again and restrengthens.

Daytime highs will once again top out as much as 30 degrees above historical averages, breaking daily record highs each day. Cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Denver are all forecast to break the daily record highs both days.

Heat-sensitive individuals may once again face an elevated risk of health problems due to the early-season heat continuing. Staying hydrated, avoiding time outdoors during peak heating hours of the afternoon and wearing light-colored clothing are ways individuals can stay safe in the unseasonable heat.

Portions of Central and Southern California will remain very warm through next week but will not reach record-breaking levels that it did earlier in the week. Los Angeles, for example, will largely remain in the lower 80s during this stretch.

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