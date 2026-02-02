Newly discovered exoplanet may sit on the edge of habitability, scientists say

A newly identified planet orbiting a Sun-like star sits near the edge of the habitable zone, making it a compelling target for future study.

Copied

It was more than 30 years ago when the first ever exoplanet was discovered. Since then, astronomers have discovered more than 6,000 worlds! AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion counts down the top exoplanets.

Astronomers have identified a newly discovered exoplanet that may orbit within the outer edge of its star’s habitable zone, raising fresh questions about how common potentially life-supporting worlds might be in our galaxy.

The planet, known as HD 137010 b, was detected orbiting a sunlike star 146 light-years from Earth. Early observations suggest the planet is slightly larger than Earth and follows an orbit that places it near the cooler boundary of the so-called habitable "Goldilocks" zone — the region around a star where temperatures could allow liquid water to exist under the right conditions.

NASA has nicknamed the planet "an ice-cold Earth" due to likely frigid weather conditions. Based on observations, the surface temperature is no higher than 90 degrees below zero, making it colder than Mars.

Artist's concept of exoplanet candidate HD 137010 b, dubbed a "cold Earth" because it's a possible rocky planet slightly larger than Earth, orbiting a Sun-like star about 146 light-years away. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Keith Miller (Caltech/IPAC)

Researchers caution that the designation “potentially habitable” does not mean the planet is known to host life or even water. Instead, it reflects a combination of distance from its star, stellar type and planetary size, factors that make HD 137010 b an intriguing target for future study.

Why 'habitable zone' doesn’t mean 'habitable'

Astronomers emphasize that being located in a habitable zone is only one requirement for supporting life. Other critical unknowns include:

• Whether the planet has an atmosphere

• The thickness and composition of that atmosphere

• The presence of liquid water

• Geological activity that could recycle nutrients

At present, none of those factors can be confirmed for HD 137010 b.

What comes next

Future space telescopes, including instruments designed to analyze exoplanet atmospheres, may eventually be able to determine whether HD 137010 b has gases such as water vapor, carbon dioxide or methane — all key clues in assessing habitability.

For now, the discovery adds to a growing catalog of worlds that blur the line between clearly hostile and potentially hospitable environments.