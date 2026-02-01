Dense fog triggers massive Highway 99 pileup in California, injuring 10

Dense fog led to a nearly 60-vehicle pileup that injured at least 10 people and forced the closure of one of the region’s busiest highways for hours.

Copied

This photo shows damage and dense fog after a 60-vehicle crash on Highway 99 between Earlimart and Delano, California on Jan. 31, 2026. (Image credit: CHP)

Thick fog reduced visibility to near zero early Saturday morning, contributing to a massive chain-reaction crash on State Route 99 in California’s Central Valley.

Dense fog led to a nearly 60-vehicle pileup that injured at least 10 people and forced the closure of one of the region’s busiest highways for hours, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Photos show damage and dense fog after a 60-vehicle crash on Highway 99 between Earlimart and Delano, California on Jan. 31, 2026. (Image credit: Tulare County Fire Department)

CHP said the crash occurred shortly after 8:15 a.m. near Avenue 24, about 40 miles north of Bakersfield. Investigators said dense tule fog, a common winter weather phenomenon in the San Joaquin Valley, severely limited drivers’ ability to see slowing or stopped traffic ahead.

Photos from CHP and the Tulare County Fire Department show emergency crews arriving on scene encountered a chaotic and dangerous situation, with vehicles stacked, overturned and wedged together in both the northbound and southbound lanes. CHP confirmed that 59 vehicles were involved, though officials initially warned the number could be higher as responders worked through the fog and wreckage.

Photos show damage and dense fog after a 60-vehicle crash on Highway 99 between Earlimart and Delano, California on Jan. 31, 2026. (Image credit: Tulare County Fire Department)

Authorities said nine people suffered minor injuries, while one person sustained a moderate injury. No fatalities were reported.

The crash shut down both directions of Highway 99 for much of the morning as fire crews, law enforcement and Caltrans workers cleared debris, damaged vehicles and spilled fluids from the roadway. Detours were put in place, but traffic backed up for miles as motorists were forced to reroute around the closure.

Two photos show damage and dense fog after a 60-vehicle crash on Highway 99 between Earlimart and Delano, California on Jan. 31, 2026. (Image credit: CHP)

CHP officials emphasized that fog was a major contributing factor, with visibility estimated at just 100 to 200 feet at the time of the crash. Tule fog forms during winter when cold, moist air becomes trapped near the ground, creating dense conditions that can develop rapidly and linger for hours.

Authorities urged drivers to slow down, use headlights, increase following distance and avoid sudden braking when traveling in fog. Even experienced drivers can be caught off guard when visibility drops quickly.