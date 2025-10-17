Orionids to peak Monday night with up to 20 meteors per hour

The Orionid meteor shower peaks Oct. 20–21 with up to 20 meteors per hour, and good weather is in the forecast for more than half of the United States.

A meteor was spotted early Sunday morning in Coolgardie, Western Australia. The meteor was around the size of a basketball.

The night sky will host one of autumn’s best meteor showers at the start of the new week as the Orionids reach their annual peak.

The display will ramp up on the night of Monday, Oct. 20, into the early-morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 21, when up to 20 meteors per hour could streak across the sky.

While a few shooting stars may be visible after sunset, the best part of the show will come during the second half of the night. Activity typically peaks between 2 a.m. and daybreak, local time, when Earth faces directly into the stream of debris responsible for the shower.

The constellation Orion shines behind meteors streaking through the night sky. (Getty Images/m-gucci)

The Orionids get their name from the constellation Orion, but onlookers won't need to focus on the constellation to see the event. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky, as long as Mother Nature cooperates.

More than half of the United States is expected to have favorable weather for the peak of the Orionids this year, especially in the southeastern, central and western United States.

Clouds will be a concern for stargazers across New England and most of the Midwest as a pair of storms swirl over the regions. Another storm moving in from the Pacific may also spread clouds across parts of Washington and Oregon.

For the best views, experts recommend heading to a dark location far from city lights and giving your eyes at least 15 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Avoid looking at any bright lights, such as the screen of a phone, and try to find an area with a large open view of the night sky.

Halley's Comet connection

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through clouds of debris left behind by comets or asteroids. In the case of the Orionids, those bits of cosmic dust come from Halley’s Comet, the same comet responsible for the Eta Aquarid meteor shower each May.

Each tiny fragment burns brightly as it collides with Earth’s atmosphere, creating a streak of light that lasts only a moment. Most of these particles are no bigger than grains of sand, though they move at incredible speeds — about 41 miles per second.

After the Orionids fade, more meteor activity is on the way. The Southern Taurids peak on the night of Nov. 4–5, followed by the Northern Taurids on Nov. 11–12 and the Leonids on Nov. 16–17, according to the American Meteor Society.