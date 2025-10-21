Louisiana teen dies after lightning strike, 20th death of 2025

It was the fifth lightning-related death during a hunting trip this year, a trend that experts say is "highly unusual"

In light of the 20th lightning fatality in the U.S. this year, lightning safety specialist John Jensenius shares tips on how to stay safe before and during lightning strikes.

A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by lightning in Bernice, Louisiana, on Saturday, Oct. 18, marking the deadliest year for lightning fatalities in the United States since 2019.

"He was up in an elevated deer stand, and unfortunately, he was in the wrong spot at the wrong time. Lightning [struck], and unfortunately, he was killed," John Jensenius, a Lightning Safety Specialist at the National Lightning Safety Council, told AccuWeather in an interview.

Saturday’s tragedy was the 20th lightning-related fatality in the U.S. so far this year — the highest annual total since 21 deaths were recorded in 2019. It was also the fifth death linked to a hunting trip in 2025.

"I've kept statistics since 2006 and between 2006 and 2024, we've only seen a total of three hunting-related deaths due to lightning," Jensenius said. "This year we've had five in just the last two months. So very, highly unusual."

While most lightning deaths occur in the summer, Jensenius stressed that autumn is not free of risk, particularly for outdoor enthusiasts.

"If thunderstorms are predicted, consider canceling or postponing an activity," he said. "If you do go out, keep an eye on the sky. If you hear thunder, head to a safe place immediately, and once you're in that safe place, remain there for at least 30 minutes after the last thunder."