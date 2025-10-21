One dead, nine seriously injured after tornado strikes Paris suburb

Val-d'Oise prefecture later Monday confirmed one person had died as a result of the extreme weather, while adding that four other residents were in critical condition and five were in serious condition.

Footage from Acelya Albayrak shows uprooted trees and branches scattered on the ground in Ermont. (Acelya Albayrak via Storyful)

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A rare tornado has struck a suburb north of Paris, killing at least one person and seriously injuring nine others, officials said.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced the death on X, saying a tornado of "a sudden and rare intensity" struck Val-d'Oise on Monday afternoon.

"I am following the situation closely and express my support to the elected officials, the rescuers on site, and the affected residents," he said in the statement.

"I extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased victim."

Dramatic video of the tornado posted online shows the severe storm toppling cranes in Ermont, located about 13 miles north of Paris.

At least 1,700 households were without power, though the local utility was working to restore the network as quickly as possible.

Ermont has opened a gymnasium to accommodate people needing shelter, according to the prefecture, which said its emergency response services received more than 700 calls for assistance.