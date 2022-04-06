Trendy and low-maintenance house plants to perk up indoor spaces
Published Apr. 6, 2022 12:50 PM EDT
|
Updated Apr. 6, 2022 12:50 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
While house plants have always been popular among creative types and those who follow interior design trends, they've become more popular than ever before, primarily thanks to social media sites like Pinterest and Instagram, which show off just how much they can transform a room.
Not only do they improve any room, but they bring air purifying qualities to your home, and if taken care of, will last a long time.
There's a particular group of house plants that have been popular go-tos for homeowners, and they all share the same characteristics: they're low maintenance, are affordable, and look fantastic. We've gathered them all and separated them into two groups: plants that sit on the floor, and those that sit on a desk, counter, or bookshelf.
American Plant Exchange Low Maintenance 30'' Monstera Deliciosa Plant Floor Plant
Wayfair
$38.21
Buy it here
Costa Farms 40'' Palm Tree Floor Plant in a Plastic Planter
Wayfair
$43.99
Buy it here
Costa Farms 42'' Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant Floor Plant in a Plastic Basket
Wayfair
$75.99
Buy it here
Costa Farms 25'' Cat Palm Tree Floor Plant in a Basket
Wayfair
$51.99
Buy it here
Costa Farms Low Maintenance 16'' Dracaena Janet Craig Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Mid Century Modern Planter
Wayfair
$34.99
Buy it here
Thorsen's Greenhouse 11'' Spider Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Pot
Wayfair
$22.99
Buy it here
Thorsen's Greenhouse 11'' Ivy Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Pot
Wayfair
$33.99
Buy it here
Thorsen's Greenhouse 12'' Snake Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Pot
Wayfair
$23.99
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Health
Trendy and low-maintenance house plants to perk up indoor spaces
Published Apr. 6, 2022 12:50 PM EDT | Updated Apr. 6, 2022 12:50 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
While house plants have always been popular among creative types and those who follow interior design trends, they've become more popular than ever before, primarily thanks to social media sites like Pinterest and Instagram, which show off just how much they can transform a room.
Not only do they improve any room, but they bring air purifying qualities to your home, and if taken care of, will last a long time.
There's a particular group of house plants that have been popular go-tos for homeowners, and they all share the same characteristics: they're low maintenance, are affordable, and look fantastic. We've gathered them all and separated them into two groups: plants that sit on the floor, and those that sit on a desk, counter, or bookshelf.
Floor plants
American Plant Exchange Low Maintenance 30'' Monstera Deliciosa Plant
American Plant Exchange Low Maintenance 30'' Monstera Deliciosa Plant Floor Plant
$38.21
Buy it here
Costa Farms 40'' Palm Tree Floor Plant in a Plastic Planter
Costa Farms 40'' Palm Tree Floor Plant in a Plastic Planter
$43.99
Buy it here
Costa Farms 42'' Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant Floor Plant in a Plastic Basket
Costa Farms 42'' Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant Floor Plant in a Plastic Basket
$75.99
Buy it here
Costa Farms 25'' Cat Palm Tree Floor Plant in a Basket
Costa Farms 25'' Cat Palm Tree Floor Plant in a Basket
$51.99
Buy it here
Desktop plants
Costa Farms Low Maintenance 16'' Dracaena Janet Craig Plant
Costa Farms Low Maintenance 16'' Dracaena Janet Craig Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Mid Century Modern Planter
$34.99
Buy it here
Thorsen's Greenhouse 11'' Spider Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Pot
Thorsen's Greenhouse 11'' Spider Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Pot
$22.99
Buy it here
Thorsen's Greenhouse 11'' Ivy Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Pot
Thorsen's Greenhouse 11'' Ivy Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Pot
$33.99
Buy it here
Thorsen's Greenhouse 12'' Snake Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Pot
Thorsen's Greenhouse 12'' Snake Plant Desktop Plant in a Plastic Pot
$23.99
Buy it here
More to consider: