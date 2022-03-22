Find the perfect reusable water bottle for spring and summer
Published Mar. 22, 2022 12:48 PM EDT
Updated Mar. 22, 2022 12:48 PM EDT
Spring is here and summer is imminent, which means we'll all be consuming much more water than we typically would to stay hydrated. After all, keeping hydrated is essential to our health. Especially as we sweat more in the summer heat.
The phasing out of plastic bottles has been successful over the past few years, but there's still a way to go. It's becoming common to have a reusable bottle in your car, at your desk at work, on your bedside table in the middle of the night, or in your gym bag. And if you're looking for a new reusable water bottle, look no further because we've gathered a great selection of bottles, with various styles to suit your personality and needs.
Brita Double Wall Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 20 oz - Carbon
Walmart
$19.22, was $29.99
Buy it here
TAL Stainless Steel Ranger Tumbler Water Bottle 64 fl oz, Black
Walmart
$16.98, was $19.74
64 fluid ounces
Stainless Steel
Eco-Friendly
BPA Free
Buy it here
Stanley Insulated IceFlow Flip Straw Water Bottle 22oz - Hammertone Green
Walmart
$20.97
Keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours and iced up to 2 days.
Sweat-free exterior.
BPA Free
Buy it here
Copperwell Copper Water Bottle Classic Copper Bottle (24oz)
Walmart
$24.99
Buy it here
CamelBak MultiBev Vacuum Water Bottle - 22 fl. oz.
REI
$41.93, was $50.00
BPF-free
Double-wall vacuum insulated stainless steel
Powder-coated finish and nonslip silicone base
Buy it here
Purist Mover Vacuum Water Bottle with Scope Top - 18 fl. oz.
REI
$46.00
Double-wall vacuum insulated to keep contents hot for 12 hrs. or cold for 24 hrs.
A surgical-grade stainless-steel interior.
Scope top lets you sip from any side with a rotating outer ring.
Buy it here
Amphipod Hydraform Soft-Tech Handheld Water Bottle - 16 fl. oz.
REI
$29.93 – $39.50
Soft bottle conforms to your hand and shrinks as you drink.
3 quick-access slots on the outside of the hand strap hold gels for fast nutrition during your run.
Insulated sleeve keeps fluids cool 30% longer than uninsulated holsters
Buy it here
BOTTLED JOY 1 Gallon Water Bottle, BPA Free Large Water Bottle Hydration with Motivational Time Marker Reminder Leak-Proof Drinking Big Water Jug for Camping Sports Workouts and Outdoor Activity
Walmart
$15.99
1-gallon capacity
BPA-Free
Reminder markers throughout the day
Buy it here
More to consider: