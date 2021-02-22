Spring cleaning essentials to make your home spotless
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Feb. 23, 2021 9:08 AM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
It's that time of year again when we sift through all our clutter and deep clean our homes as we get ready for the warmer seasons ahead. That's right -- spring is almost upon us (although it may not feel that way right now).
From the dirt that's sunken between the nooks and crannies of your hardwood floors after a long-muddy dog walk, to the gravy carpet stains that spilled on Thanksgiving Day -- to carry out a complete deep clean, you must invest in the right tools. Not only will you go into spring knowing your home is refreshed and ready for the months ahead, but you'll also have the gear to keep on top of your cleaning throughout the summer months.
With hundreds of hoovers, steam mops, and carpet cleaners to choose from, we've gathered some of the best spring cleaning essentials to help you get ready for the warmer months.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum
$549.99, $449.99
Dyson has built a godly reputation for itself in the vacuum department.
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum is portable but also has the power to do a deep clean. With 60 minutes of run time and three power modes, this vacuum will seep between the fiber of your carpet or nooks of your hardwood floor and remove any debris, even those too small to see with your naked eye. With 8 attachments included, select the one designed specifically for your floor type for the most efficient cleaning. During spring and summer, as children and dogs run between the kitchen and the backyard, you can quickly pull this from the wall and hoover any dirt that may have crept in.
Shark APEX DuoClean with Self-Cleaning Brushroll Corded Stick Vacuum, ZS360
$179.00
Like Dyson, Shark has built the reputation of an impressive vacuum cleaner at a much more affordable price. While this portable vacuum cleaner isn’t cordless, it’s still lightweight and easy to maneuver, so you can plug and unplug as you move from room to room. The DuoClean technology picks up the dust and debris from the floor, whatever the surface, without worrying about long hairs being tied up on the brush due to the self-cleaning brushroll.
Vapamore Primo Steam Cleaning System
$321.00, $299.00
There's no better time to invest in a steam cleaner for your hardwood floors than now. After all those winter walks, from muddy paws to hiking boots, there'll be mud, grit, and dust buried and ingrained into your floor, possibly even tinting the appearance of the flooring.
Awarded Best Steam Cleaner in Class by the leading consumer rating digest, the Vapamore Primo Steam Cleaning System deep cleans without the need for chemicals, using bursts of steam with 51 pounds of pressure per square inch, making it great if you have pets. Not only is it used for your flooring, but you can also steam clean your kitchen or even your BBQ so you're ready for backyard cookouts!
O-Cedar Power Corner Multi Surface Angle Broom
$10.97
Having a broom handy for easy, quick cleaning is a practical way to keep on top of the mess and prevent it from building up. The O-Cedar Power Corner Multi-Surface Angle Broom With Dust Pan is one of the most popular brooms on the market, with its angled design to help with hard-to-reach spots, and pan with a soft bump guard to swipe up the debris and quickly dispose into a waste bin. It’s suitable for indoor and outdoor use, making it a wise investment if you want a clean patio and entryway. It’s made from recycled plastic bottles, known for their ability to retain their shape.
BISSELL Powerforce Powerbrush Pet Lightweight Carpet Washer
$89.00
Suppose you’re unfortunate enough to find a little too much evidence of your pet’s existence in your home, from toilet-incidents as a puppy to them knocking over your dinner plate as you were carrying it to the table. In that case, this BISSELL Powerforce Powerbrush Pet Lightweight Carpet Washer is an affordable tool that uses the Four Row DeepReach PowerBrush designed to lift the dirt and stains that regular vacuums miss. This is perfect for high-traffic areas such as your entryway, kitchen, or living room to get your flooring looking back to its glory days.
Report a Typo