Outdoor fire pits that will help you make the most of your backyard this fall
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
When you picture fall, you often imagine sitting around a fire pit, with s' mores, maybe a glass of wine or a mug of hot chocolate -- and making memories with close friends and family.
In the past few months, we've spent more time at home than we usually would due to COVID-19 and the lockdown restrictions that were imposed. While we don't know what the future holds regarding rules, what we do know is if we want to make the most out of our back yards as the temperature drops, we may need a fire pit to keep warm.
Here are some of the best fire pits suitable for on-the-go-travel or to gather around in you back yard all year round.
$194.99, was
$269.99
Recognized as the world's most compact fire pit, you can take this everywhere you go, whether you're heading to the hills for a weekend camping trip or to a friend's house for a BBQ, pack up the pit inside of itself, and you're good to go. Once the fire burns, the Ranger is designed so that the only thing left will be the ultra-fine ash. Once the ash is cold and no longer burning in any way, dispose of it either in a bin or add it to your compost! Fuel with chunk wood or small logs and the burn chamber will work its magic to ensure a consistent and safe fire that's always controlled.
15" X 12.5"
15 lb.
Buy it here
Crossridge 50,000 BTU Antique Bronze Finish Gas Fire Pit
$219
Powered by propane, this antique bronze-finished fireplace will have your patio looking immaculate. The finish all-around is of the highest standard, from the natural slate tabletop to the steel construction, including the lava rocks. Adjust the flame to a suitable level, up to 50,000 BTU.
30" X 25"
89.32 lb.
Buy it here
Piedmont 30 in. Steel Fire Pit in Black with Poker
$99
Affordable and with a traditional style, this steel fire pit comes with a poker and is to be filled with logs or coal, which can be pushed around with the poking stick. Being a 2-in-1, you can attach the grate and grill your favorite foods, from hot dogs to steaks -- perfect for an autumn evening cookout!
29.60" X 23.00"
22 lb.
Buy it here
Tuscola Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
$181.99
This distressed steel fire bowl is weatherproof so it can be kept outside year-round. There is no doubt that this fire pit will be the center of attention in your patio space, so be sure to put on the spark cover for ease of mind. However, if you do need to move it, there are two handles either side of the half-sphere, which can be picked up quickly.
24'' x 30'' x 30''
23 lb.
Buy it here
Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table
$89.99, was $329.99
The simple and versatile design can be welcomed to any patio space regardless of whether it's a modern, landscaped garden, or traditional tropical area. There are features throughout, such as the natural elements with beautiful, whimsical celestial star and moon accents everywhere. And it's topped off with powder-coated finished steel, which resists rust and ensures longer weatherproofing.
24'' x 26'' x 26"
38.6 lb.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Outdoor fire pits that will help you make the most of your backyard this fall
By Staff, AccuWeather
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
When you picture fall, you often imagine sitting around a fire pit, with s' mores, maybe a glass of wine or a mug of hot chocolate -- and making memories with close friends and family.
In the past few months, we've spent more time at home than we usually would due to COVID-19 and the lockdown restrictions that were imposed. While we don't know what the future holds regarding rules, what we do know is if we want to make the most out of our back yards as the temperature drops, we may need a fire pit to keep warm.
Here are some of the best fire pits suitable for on-the-go-travel or to gather around in you back yard all year round.
Solo Stove Ranger
Solo Stove Ranger
$194.99, was
$269.99
Recognized as the world's most compact fire pit, you can take this everywhere you go, whether you're heading to the hills for a weekend camping trip or to a friend's house for a BBQ, pack up the pit inside of itself, and you're good to go. Once the fire burns, the Ranger is designed so that the only thing left will be the ultra-fine ash. Once the ash is cold and no longer burning in any way, dispose of it either in a bin or add it to your compost! Fuel with chunk wood or small logs and the burn chamber will work its magic to ensure a consistent and safe fire that's always controlled.
15" X 12.5"
15 lb.
Buy it here
Crossridge 50,000 BTU Antique Bronze Finish Gas Fire Pit
Crossridge 50,000 BTU Antique Bronze Finish Gas Fire Pit
$219
Powered by propane, this antique bronze-finished fireplace will have your patio looking immaculate. The finish all-around is of the highest standard, from the natural slate tabletop to the steel construction, including the lava rocks. Adjust the flame to a suitable level, up to 50,000 BTU.
30" X 25"
89.32 lb.
Buy it here
Piedmont 30 in. Steel Fire Pit in Black with Poker
Piedmont 30 in. Steel Fire Pit in Black with Poker
$99
Affordable and with a traditional style, this steel fire pit comes with a poker and is to be filled with logs or coal, which can be pushed around with the poking stick. Being a 2-in-1, you can attach the grate and grill your favorite foods, from hot dogs to steaks -- perfect for an autumn evening cookout!
29.60" X 23.00"
22 lb.
Buy it here
Tuscola Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Tuscola Firebowl Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
$181.99
This distressed steel fire bowl is weatherproof so it can be kept outside year-round. There is no doubt that this fire pit will be the center of attention in your patio space, so be sure to put on the spark cover for ease of mind. However, if you do need to move it, there are two handles either side of the half-sphere, which can be picked up quickly.
24'' x 30'' x 30''
23 lb.
Buy it here
Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table
Jaimes Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table
$89.99, was $329.99
The simple and versatile design can be welcomed to any patio space regardless of whether it's a modern, landscaped garden, or traditional tropical area. There are features throughout, such as the natural elements with beautiful, whimsical celestial star and moon accents everywhere. And it's topped off with powder-coated finished steel, which resists rust and ensures longer weatherproofing.
24'' x 26'' x 26"
38.6 lb.
Buy it hereReport a Typo