Weather News
Tropical Storm Eta swamps southern Florida after rare November landfall
Floridians continue to face impacts from the record-tying storm as the busy hurricane season trudges on -- and forecasters say it could even make a second run toward the state.
Eta could strengthen back into a hurricane over open waters
After making its third strike over land, this time on U.S. soil, Eta will continue its journey over Gulf waters. Then, forecasters say there are a range of scenarios that could unfold.
Blizzard triggers massive temperature swing, treacherous travel in Montana
In the span of a couple of days, Montana’s temperature dropped 30 to 40 degrees as a blizzard forced residents to swap out the flip flops and short sleeve shirts for sweaters and snow coats.
Best vacuums for picking up tracked-in dirt
Colder and wetter months can mean more mud and dirt brought into your home on the soles of your shoes or on your pet's paws.
Five steps to winterize your car
With temperatures starting to drop across the US, it's time to start thinking about getting your vehicle ready to withstand cold and wintry weather.
AccuWeather School: Melt metal in your hand
No superpowers are needed for this science activity. There is one metal that will simply melt into liquid in the palms of your hands.
By Staff, AccuWeather
Dirt embedded within the fibers of your carpet or grains on your hardwood floor? This is a common problem at face during the colder and wetter months, especially with muddy shoes and your pet's dirty paws, not to mention ice-melting residue that may hitch a ride into your home on the soles of shoes.
Here are some of the best vacuums on the market that can thoroughly clean your home, from portable and wireless to more powerful cord upright vacuums.
Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum Cleaner
$399.99
With up to 40 minutes of fade-power, or switch to MAX mode for up to seven minutes of high power, the wireless and portable Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner features two-tier RadialTM cyclones, housing 15 small cyclones to create a strong centrifugal force, which allows it to capture microscopic dirt buried in surfaces.
Buy it here
Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Vacuum
$399.99
This easy-to-maneuver Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 has a streamlined profile and rides on the ball; plus, it has a self-adjusting cleaner head that senses the surface you're hoovering. You can dispose of the dirt with the flick of the button, and it comes with a washable lifetime filter.
Buy it here
BISSELL PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum
$48.44, was
$59.00
The BISSELL PowerForce Helix vacuum is recognized as one of the most affordable yet powerful vacuums on the market. It is lightweight and maneuverable, making it easy to whiz around your home. The filters are washable, which means you don't need to replace them frequently.
Buy it here
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum NV150
$139.00, was
$159.00
This perfect all-around hoover features a powerful suction and Anti-Allergin Complete Seal that removes the grit and dust in your home. It also comes with additional tools, including the service tool, an upholstery tool, and a dusting brush so you can ensure your cleaning is most efficient.
Buy it here
BISSELL PowerLifter Pet Rewind with Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum
$109.00, was
$154.00
Suitable for those whose dog tramples in the dirt after a walk. The BISSELL PowerLifter Pet Rewind with Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum has specialized tools include Pet Hair Eraser Tool, Flexible Pet Crevice Tool, and Pet TurboEraser Tool to pull the dirt and hair on all types of surfaces.
Buy it here
