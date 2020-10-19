Weather News
Tropical Depression 27 forms as Atlantic basin begins heating up again
The calm that had come over the basin in recent days abruptly ended on Monday morning when another tropical depression formed. It could strengthen into a hurricane – and that’s not all that’s brewing.
Fall's best meteor shower to peak on Tuesday night
Halley’s Comet will not return until 2061, but debris left behind by the famous comet will spark the Orionid meteor shower -- and this year's show could be an impressive one.
Old Man Winter to overstay his welcome across northern US
For those that aren't quite ready for wintry conditions to settle in for good, you might not be a fan of the tricks that Old Man Winter will have up his sleeve over the coming week.
Six tips to avoid getting sick when the temperature drop
It’s not the cold weather that can get you sick, but how your body reacts to the change of weather.
Best Hand Creams for Dry Palms and Cracked Knuckles
Whether you suffer from dry skin, cracked knuckles, or uneven textured skin, here are five of the best moisturizers so you can put some life back into your hands.
AccuWeather School: One scary-looking cloud that also has a very unique name
This type of cloud can make for an ominous-looking sky and its official name may remind you of a certain vegetable. Why does this cloud look so scary? Time for another cloud scavenger hunt at AccuWeather School.
News / Health
The best hand creams for dry palms and cracked knuckles
By Staff, AccuWeather
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
It's important to regularly moisturize your hands, particularly during the colder seasons of autumn and winter, when dry hands can become a nuisance that many contend with. It's a telltale sign of winter.
Whether you suffer from dry skin, cracked knuckles, or uneven textured skin, here are five of the best hand moisturizers so you can put some life back into your palms.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hand Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hand Gel Cream
$6.49
The Hydro-Boost Hand Gel Cream uses hyaluronic acid, which boosts your skin cells' hydration and retains the moisture in your hands without leaving residue. The 3-ounce sizes make this convenient for traveling, and the product holds moisture for 24 hours.
Buy it here
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
$24
Kiehl's is a well-trusted brand that has been treating dry hands since 1851. Providing a layer of protection, evening out dullness, and rough texture by absorbing moisture from the air, the Ultimate Strength Hand Salve leaves your hands feeling like they're wearing a pair of gloves. This product is suitable for those who do a great deal of manual labor, but don't want their hands to show it.
Buy it here
L'occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
L'occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
$12.00–$29.00
Containing 20% shea butter, honey, and sweet almond extract, the skin on the palms of your hand will be miraculously absorbant and moisturize efficiently, while vitamin E assists in nourishing the skin. Your hands will smell heavenly with notes of jasmine and ylang-ylang essences. It's splendid relief for your hands straight from southern France.
Buy it here
Soap & Glory Hand Food
Soap & Glory Hand Food
$8.00
The Original pink Rose & Bergamot fragrance is tremendously delicious. The iconic Soap & Glory Hand Food features all kinds of gems in its formula, from shea butter, macadamia oil, and even marshmallow, guaranteed to leave your skin silky-smooth and healthy again.
Buy it here
Philosophy Hands of Hope
Philosophy Hands of Hope
$11.00
With the option of five different scents, from the Sweet Fig and Pomegranate to the more refreshing Green Tea and Avocado. Revive your hands to the back to their best, leaving a replenished silky smooth texture that lasts up to 24 hours. The formula includes the traditional-proven ingredients such as shea butter, aloe vera, macadamia nut, and olive oil, which instantly gets to business rehydrating your hands.
Buy it here
MORE TO CONSIDER: