High-performance running shoes for the fall and winter
Running has become a popular hobby taken up by those who wanted to keep fit during quarantine. But as we step into fall and winter, your summer running gear just won't cut it.
Winter and fall are challenging times for runners. It's no easy task to keep up the motivation to roll out of bed in the morning to face the brisk weather paired with the harsher-than-normal conditions, including slippery surfaces and the horrible feeling of puddles that flick water on your shoe, making your socks damp.
If running during the new season is a habit you want to keep, it's time to invest in appropriate running footwear for fall and winter.
Here are our favorite running shoes for fall and winter, made from waterproof material and suitable for all running styles.
$89.99
These Fresh Foam Arishi Trail GTX running shoes are built for endurance. Providing an impressive grip on a wide range of terrains, they're designed primarily for hiking. The sole is molded for unmatched comfort and support while remaining lightweight. As trail-running poses more risks than road running, there's a reinforced tip to protect your toes.
$159.95
Weight: 11.8 ounces
The recently-updated Holka Speedgoat 4 GTX running shoes has built a reputation as the shoes to pull out when tackling a wide range of terrains on your route. With a grippy sole perfect for the hills and featuring the lightweight yet breathable Gore-Tex material, these sneaks promise to keep your feet warm and dry.
$230.00
Weight: 1 pound
These shoes are an investment for runners who want to know they're in safe hands, or should we say shoes?
These shoes are the perfect athletic shoes to do all your outdoor activities -- from trial running, city running to hiking in the hills. According to one reviewer, the quick lace system with toggle for an easily adjustable and secure fit is "best described as putting on a glove." The climate control footbed allows your feet to breathe, preventing odor build-up. DuraPU, paired with a Monowrap frame, provides cushioning and support on your underfoot.
$169.00
The open forefoot flex zone and unrestricted construction, the Scarpa Neutron 2 GTX gives you the ability to take on any athletic challenge. Crafted from synthetic leather and textile upper mesh, your feet will be able to breathe as you sprint across all types of terrain. If worn on rocky terrain, the Vibram rubber outsole ensures excellent traction, and the cushioned EVA-CM midsole absorbs harsh shocks helping to prevent injury.
$110.00 $79.95
Weighing only 11.5 ounces, the ASICS 8 GTX are the sneakers for individuals who run on the road and don't like feeling weighed down by what's on their feet. Using innovative gel technology to absorb every stride's shock, the EVA shock liner provides cushioning and bounceback. These shoes ensure complete energy efficiency. Plus, the grips of the sole are designed to improve stability by supporting the midsole.
