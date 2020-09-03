Weather News
Haishen becomes 1st super typhoon of 2020 on trek towards Japan, South Korea
Right on the heels of Maysak, Typhoon Haishen is strengthening and could become the third typhoon in a week's time to batter Japan and the Korean Peninsula.
After Nana and Omar, what's next for the Atlantic?
Two more tropical systems may unfold over the Atlantic basin in the next week and at least one could pose a threat to the Leeward Islands.
Greek alphabet may be used for only 2nd time in history this hurricane season
With only six names still available on the 2020 Atlantic list and peak season still a week away, forecasters may have to utilize names they haven't used since 2005 to identify tropical systems.
Sharp blast of cold air to bring late-summer snowfall to Rockies
Places like Denver will feel dramatic temp drops early next week -- and Monday night lows will challenge records set a century ago. Plus, snow is forecast to pile up over the Rockies.
Daily coronavirus briefing: 'Sunny and delightful' weather on tap for 146th running of the Kentucky Derby
The fastest two minutes in sports will take place Saturday with no spectators in attendance because of the pandemic. Plus, one country is planning to give free COVID-19 vaccinations to all of its 126 million citizens.
AccuWeather School: Wind is not the deadliest part of hurricanes
Hurricanes are known for the extremely strong winds they produce, but those powerful winds are not actually the deadliest part of hurricanes that hit the United States.
News / Winter Weather
Tackling dry skin in the colder seasons
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Sep. 4, 2020 3:02 PM
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Multiple factors cause dry skin in the colder seasons, from the brisk cold wind to the change of humidity when the indoor heating system is switched on.
With basic knowledge and a bit of patience, you can quickly put an end to flakey or oily skin.
First, strip the dry skin cells, grit, and excess oils built up within the pores of your skin. You can do this by using a facial cleanser when you wash your face at the end of the day.
Once stripped back, you can to hydrate your skin and apply a protective moisturizer, forming a barrier between your skin and the harsh weather conditions.
Here are our top picks of facial cleansers and moisturizers that you might want to include in your skincare routine.
Cleanser
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
$22.00
Cleanse your skin and remove the dead skin cells, grit and oils left that build up throughout the day. Apply when washing your face at the beginning and end of the day. The formula will cause a foamy texture to get into the small pores, leaving a clean slate for your moisturizer to form a protective barrier.
Buy it here
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser
$14.49
With a non-irritating formula suitable for oily and dry skin, the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser can be incorporated into your skincare routine. Not only does it focus on natural grit and dead skin, but it also works well at removing your makeup at the end of the day.
Buy it here
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser
$13.00
This proven formula is the most common facial cleanser available at Sephora, and it brightens your skin by targeting pores, dryness, and dullness without leaving a raw feeling. One key ingredient is meadowfoam seed oil.
See the results:
In a 1-week self-assessment study with 101 women (ages 18 to 35):
- 91% reported skin looked and felt refreshed after one use
- 87% said skin immediately looked and felt like a clean canvas
Buy it here
Moisturizers and Creams
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Mini
$14.00
This award-winning Ultra Repair Cream is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Allantoin calms and soothes skin, while shea butter moisturizes with vitamins and minerals, relieving itching or irritation caused by eczema. Use twice a day.
Buy it here
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer
$68.00
This formula in the Protini Polypeptide Cream includes signal peptides, growth factors, amino acids, and pygmy waterlily to revive your skin and form a protective barrier against harsh weather conditions that are prone to damaging and drying out your skin.
Buy it here
AESOP Elemental Facial Barrier Cream
$60.00
AESOP's popular Elemental Facial Barrier Cream provides a rich protective barrier, ideal for dry skin due to being exposed to the cold. Use approximately half a teaspoon of the cream in the base of your hands, and massage into your face evenly.
Buy it here
Other Things to Consider: