Summer beauty essentials that'll standup to heat and humidity
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated May. 19, 2021 10:40 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
In past summers, you may have found yourself with cracking, creasing, and eye-catching makeup in both pictures and in real life because your skin was drier, sunburned, and, honestly, just not being treated to the proper skincare routine and products.
It may have made you self-conscious about even wearing makeup outside, but you just desperately wanted to cover a blemish or two.
Don't feel like you have to choose between full coverage and natural finishes. We've pulled together twelve of our favorite summer beauty products to help you look your best in the heat and humidity. From sunscreen to sunny palettes, you're sure to savor summer far more with hydrating and protective products like these.
Supergoop! SPF from Head-to-Toe Kit
$28
One of the most important things to start doing now, no matter your age, if you want to keep your skin looking younger forever is implementing sunscreen into your beauty routine. In this Supergoop! kit, the SPF 40 Unseen Sunscreen can be worn alone or used as a makeup primer. The Supergoop! SPF 50 Play Everyday Lotion can be used on your face or body as you would use regular sunscreen. Finally, the SPF 40 Defense Refresh can be used as a setting spray and also a way to reapply sunscreen to your face easily with just a couple of sprays.
Kiehl's Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 30
$24
Might seem a little pricey for what appears to be just lip balm, but you are getting a lot more than a fancy balm. The SPF 30 Kiehl's Butterstick lip balm is made with lemon butter and coconut oil, comes in five different tints, one of which is nude, so you can find your perfect match, and lasts 12 protective hours in the sun. Keep your lips looking young and fresh and enjoy feeling both moisturized and glamourous with Kiehl's.
Sun Bum Tanning Oil SPF 15
$18
Perhaps you've steered clear of sunscreen some days because you are looking to tan, but you shouldn't risk cancer and aging skin just for a nice, natural tan when there are products that can help you tan and stay protected. The indulgent Sun Bum Tanning Oil does just that. Even if you're fair-skinned and tend to fry in the sun, you'll find yourself protected from painful sunburns and getting your tan on all at once.
$38
No matter where you live, summer is just going to soak the life out of your skin and leave you with patchy dry flaking. With the Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub, you can unclog your pores and exfoliate your head and body, all while moisturizing and nourishing your sun-dried skin. This scrub is an Award Winner by Ouai as it is good for all hair types, doesn't use harmful parabens and sulfates, and supports your skin's natural processes and defenses.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
$36
You won't have to worry about blemishes messing with your pictures when you have Fenty Beauty's customer-beloved and award-winning long-wear foundation on your face. After moisturizing and priming your skin beforehand either with Supergoop! or another favorite brand, simply use by pumping twice onto the back of your hand and then lightly applying small dots of the foundation toward the center of your face. Blend outward to get that natural look.
Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener
$25
Dark circles seem to happen even if you're lucky enough to get the recommended amount of sleep. But, with the Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener, you'll be able to conceal any dark blemishes while brightening and hydrating. And, because it is crease-, humidity-, and sweat-resistant, it is the perfect addition to your beauty care routine this summer. Find your perfect shade and don't let dark circles get the best of you.
BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter
$38
Elizabeth Bennet in the 2005 film Pride and Prejudice has this natural glow about her, even as she trekking miles through heat and dirt. With Becca Cosmetic's renowned highlighter, you can look just as naturally and flawlessly romantic and glowy as the second-eldest Bennet sister. The ultra-creamy formula allows the light-reflecting highlighter to settle into your skin for a natural, luminous glow.
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
$54
A palette literally designed for the smoldering colors of summer? Yes, please! This eyeshadow palette features silky mattes, smooth shimmers, sparkling metallics, and a fiery range of shades. No matter what the look you're going for this summer, you can make it happen with this palette. And, you can rest easy knowing that this product was made cruelty-free and without harmful sulfates.
NARS Summer Solstice Bronzer & Highlighter Duo
$45
If you're looking for the perfect sun-washed look, the NARS limited-edition Summer Solstice duo with high-quality bronzer and highlighter is the perfect option to achieve it. The bronzer will offer overall warmth and color while the highlighter will deliver a seamless and enviable glow. Enjoy summer and summer photos to your fullest with this delicious duo.
Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara
$30
As much as we may not like to admit it, we need waterproof mascara for more than just water sometimes, especially in the dead heat of summer. With pools, oceans, sweat, and tears, it is essential to have your mascara protected from falling and streaking while still maintaining that lengthening and thickening curve that we all purchase mascara for. With Dior's Waterproof mascara, you can rest assured that you can jump in and out of pools and keep your glamorous look all in one.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
$36
Some of us have a harder time in the sun and if you have eczema or just dry, parched skin from your exposure to summer's rays, you're going to want to have a tub of First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream. Fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and made with clean ingredients, you know that you're getting only the best. Apply to dry or normal skin and feel smoother, more comfortable, and more hydrated after just one use. Don't avoid water and sun this summer just because of your irritable skin. Have this on hand and enjoy summer with everyone else.
NAILS INC. Color Changing Nail Polish Duo- Are You Hot Or Not
$15
Last, but certainly not least, is a playful summer nail polish. More than just being lovely summer shades for opposing aesthetics, this nail polish is also heat reactive so you can enjoy the pink going to light cloud pink and the gray going to pinky nude! Watch as they change colors when you move from the poolside to the pool and then back out. Fun, funky, and fresh, you'll have a blast all summer long.
Don't let your past experiences hold you back. Have fun this summer! Invest and indulge in these 12 enriching items and revel in the comfort that you look as good as you feel with high-quality products, summer shades, and moisturizing ingredients.
