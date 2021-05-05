Linen shirts to keep you cool and airy this summer
By
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated May. 6, 2021 8:35 AM EDT
Here comes that hot, humid summer weather. You know it all too well. No matter what you wear, or how little you wear, you just keep sweating and it doesn't seem worth it to venture beyond the confines of the AC bubble.
Don't settle for that this summer. Enjoy the outdoors despite the heat by investing in some linen pieces for your closet. Below are 10 high-quality linen shirts that are sure to make your summer livable, breathable, and enjoyable all at once.
Everlane The Linen Short-Sleeve Notch Shirt, Color Canvas
$50
It's hard to find a shirt that is both low-key and makes a statement, but The Linen Short-Sleeve Notch Shirt from Everlane is just that. Made from 100% linen, this shirt has a boxy fit, so you just know that it is going to be the airy, breezy shirt of your summer dreams. Choose between the colors white, black, or canvas and from a variety of sizes to fit your summer needs.
ASOS DESIGN Regular Fit Smart Linen Shirt with Penny Collar, Color White
$36
Effortless and fresh, this environmentally-conscious 60% linen and 40% cotton blend shirt from ASOS is sure to keep you cool and looking classic. If that employee barbeque is coming up and you're hoping to strike just the right business casual look, this is the shirt for you. Light, sophisticated, and eco-conscious, it is one of the best choices of shirts for summer.
J.Crew Slim-fit Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt, Classic Fit, Color Flax
$90
If you're looking for that summer splurge, look no further. This fine, Irish linen shirt from J.Crew is equally balanced in casual and formal and there are not many things more versatile than that. Choose to wear it tucked in, free-flowing, or somewhere in between. And no matter how you wear it, know that you are wearing some of the finest linen and a true work of art.
Everlane The Linen Standard Fit Shirt, Color Black
$55
Others may say to avoid black in the heat of summer or you'll be frying up faster than an egg in the desert, but with this black linen shirt, you won't feel anything but chill. Everlane's 100% The Linen Standard Fit Shirt is naturally breathable, durable, and cool to the touch making it a soon-to-be summer staple in your closet.
Quince 100% Organic Linen Short Sleeve Shirt, Color Driftwood
$35
If you're looking for an elevated look that you can sport year-round, look no further than this organic linen short sleeve. One of the best characteristics of this shirt is not the high-quality linen or even the low-glam design, but the eco-friendly materials and process from which this shirt was born. Not only will you feel good, but so will Mother Nature.
J.Crew Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt, Color Sunrise Orange
$90
Few clothing items say summer quite as well as a sunrise orange linen shirt. As with most linen shirts, you are getting a low-key statement piece that will make you look polished while avoiding stuffiness. And, since it is made from 100% Irish linen, you know you are getting a quality shirt that will last you a lifetime.
L.L.Bean Premium Washable Linen Shirt, Color Cobalt Blue
$65
You can see it right in the photo above -- this shirt is great for a beach getaway. You'll feel comfortable and put together all at once with this gorgeous cobalt blue striped linen top that falls to your thigh for a flattering length. One feature to love about this shirt is that since it's so light, the long sleeves will hardly be a bother and will keep you protected from the harsh rays of the sun.
L.L.Bean Linen Shirt, Short-Sleeve, Print, Color Mariner Blue Leaf
$50
Spice up the traditional plain or striped linen clothes with this fun leafy print. You'll be sure to be the coolest one at the potluck, both temperature-wise and style-wise when you wear this 100% breathable linen shirt. And, while many natural fibers need special washing (sometimes even specifying handwashing), this shirt is made for easy care so it can be put in the washer and dryer.
L.L.Bean Signature Short-Sleeve Linen Top, Color Dark Marine Blue Stripe
$69
Poised while avoiding pompous is no easy feat, but this lovely linen top does just that and more. This shirt is perfect for a walk down the beach or aboard your summer cruise ship. You'll never feel as carefree and relaxed as you will in L.L.Bean's signature crisp, short-sleeve linen top. Match it with a pair of white denim jeans or linen pants and you'll be golden.
Mango 100% Linen Henley T-Shirt, Color Beige
$40
The most easygoing style of all the linen shirts thus far, the linen Henley T-shirt is sure to keep you looking refreshed and staying cool even in the heat of summer. Additionally, Mango strives to reduce the environmental impact of its manufacturing processes by using sustainable materials and methods so you can rest easy purchasing and sporting this henley.
Staying cool during summer has never been as effortless as it will be with a few linen shirts in your closet. Whether a walk down the beach, a backyard barbecue, or just a stroll into town, you will feel classy and relaxed all at once with one of these high-quality linen shirts on your back.
