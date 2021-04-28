Find the right sunglasses for your summer look
Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated Apr. 28, 2021 10:36 AM EDT
Sunglasses have two main functions: to protect your sensitive eyes from the bright sun and to make you look good while doing that. Over the years, sunglasses have become more efficient with protection from UV rays, polarized tinting, scratch-resistant coating, and options for prescription lenses.
This summer, when the sun is at its hottest and brightest, make sure you have a pair of sunglasses with you at all times so you can better enjoy your time in the great outdoors.
Dipsea Black Slate Sunski Sunglasses
$58
Sunski's glasses are all made from recycled resin and plastic, have a forever warranty (yes, forever), fit snuggly and comfortably, and are designed to look great. Not only that, there are dozens of different styles, colors, and lens features -- from polarized lenses to mirrored lenses.
Sunglass Warehouse Dune '90s Round Sunglasses
$12
You may have noticed, or perhaps you haven't yet, but the '90s are back in style and with that look comes the notable '90s small, round sunglasses (which are really a throwback to the '60s). For the Dune style, you can choose from a rainbow of different lens tints and enjoy 99% UVA/UVB sun protection. Channel your favorite A-list celebrity of the past this summer with these retro frames.
Ray-Ban RB3025 Gold Aviator Sunglasses
$161
Ray-Bans are one of the most well-known sunglasses brands, so you know that you can trust and love a pair of Ray-Bans. Sold on GlassesUSA, these iconic frames can also be made into a prescription pair of sunglasses so you never have to worry about choosing between being squinting for hours or blocking the bright sun-rays.
Sunski Puerto Black Forest Sunglasses
$48
A square-shaped frame is good for just about any face shape and these frames are no exception. The Puerto design is made from recycled frames and comes in plastic-free packaging so you don't have to worry about your environmental impact. And, like with all Sunski sunglasses, this pair has a forever warranty so that if you break them even under normal circumstances, they'll be fixed or replaced.
Quay Australia Flex Wave Cat-Eye Sunnies
$55
There are few lens styles that are quite as theatrical as the cat-eye and, while these glasses are not only sensational, they also are great at protecting your eyes from the sun. While they are not polarized, the darker tint of the lens will keep your eyes shaded all the same.
EyeBuyDirect Sun Kyoto Round Yellow Sunglasses
$42
Limited edition for this summer, the sunshine color of the Sun Kyoto specs will turn any summer into a golden one, literally. The lenses are already scratch-resistant, but you can also choose to enhance these glasses with prescription lenses, polarized lenses, progressive lenses, and reading lenses. Summer is what you make it with these frames.
Warby Parker Durand Whiskey Tortoise Sunglasses
$95
These sunglasses are unique in more ways than one. The lenses are not only already scratch resistant and block 100% of UV rays, but they can also be made to fit your prescription. Additionally, Warby Parker gives customers the special capability to try five frames on at home for free so you can find just the shape for you!
Quay Australia Black Smoke After Hours 50mm Sunglasses
$55
Dramatic, glamorous, and modern. These square sunglasses by Quay Australia are bold in style with playfully oversized frames and efficient in purpose with 100% UV protection. Choose your favorite from four different colors and enjoy these sunnies with a flare for the dramatic.
Sunski Vacanaza Champagne Sunglasses
$89
A well-balanced mix of round and square, these frames have it all. It can be hard to pick a pair of sunglasses online, but at Sunski, you can do a virtual try-on to see if those frames fit your face and your style. The Vacanza style is glamorous and sleek, good for both feminine or masculine features. They also sport polarized lenses and come with a forever warranty.
SHEIN Light Blue Cloud Frame Sunglasses
$7
All right, so these sunglasses aren't the most effective at blocking the sun that you've ever seen, but they could make any summer one to remember. These cloud frame sunglasses come in six different colors and are perfect to spice up any outfit, whether at the pool, a party, or just while you're out for a stroll.
Don't settle for only functional sunglasses. Have fun with your sunglasses and have them meet all of your standards, too. Summer is on its way and while sunglasses are useful all year round, they are definitely a necessary accessory you'll want during the sunniest time of the year.
