Going green can be an overwhelming task, but it's easier if you take it one step at a time.
One of those steps can be trading out your single-use plastic water bottles that could someday end up in a landfill and decompose over hundreds of years for a water bottle that will not only help the environment but also perform better than disposable plastic.
Below we have listed 10 reusable water bottles that aren't made from plastic and are designed to give you a refreshing sip and reassuring ease with each use so that even on the hottest days, you won't find yourself relying on a disposable bottle.
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth w/ Straw Lid
$50
The Hydro Flask is perhaps one of the most well-known reusable water bottle brands and for good reason. First, there are many sizes, colors, and mouth types to choose from. Additionally, the color won't fade on this stainless steel bottle and it is entirely dishwasher safe. Not to mention, it keeps your hot beverages hot for 12 hours and your cold beverages cold for 24 hours.
$38
Luxury in the palm of your hand. The bkr, pronounced "beaker," water bottle is a glass container that is refillable, sustainable and dishwasher safe. The bkr brand also has what it calls a "kiss kit" where atop your bottle, you can fit one of their luxurious lip balms. Don't be intimidated that it is glass. The bottles come with a BPA silicone sleeve to help protect them from breakage.
$35
Another glass bottle, another beautiful silicone sleeve -- the porter bottle is crafted from premium borosilicate glass and designed to withstand years of daily use. It is important to note the bottle is only good for cold liquids. If you want to store hot liquids, W&P recommends looking at its line of Porter Mugs.
RTIC Stainless Steel 32 oz Bottle
$20
High quality for a low price, the RTIC Bottle is made from stainless steel, sports double-wall vacuum insulation, and has a leak-proof cap. The bottle, lid, and boot come in a variety of different colors so you can really make this bottle your own.
Contigo Thermalock Glacier Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$15
This Contigo water bottle is made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel that is designed specifically to keep your drink cold. One of the best parts about this bottle, though, besides its reusability, is that it is thin. Why does that matter? Well, a thin water bottle is more likely to fit into your average drink holder making it perfect when on the go.
Yeti Rambler 18 oz Bottle With Chug Cap
$30
While it is not made to handle hot, perishable, or carbonated beverages, the Yeti Rambler will certainly keep your drink cool during a hike, a road trip, or just while you're sitting at your desk. The Yeti Rambler is sweat-proof and leak-proof so you don't have to worry about packing it in a separate location to avoid unfortunate drops.
CamelBak 32 oz Stainless Steel Bottle with eddy®
$36
CamelBak is a well-known brand for its use of high-quality materials and its high-performing products. What little plastic there is in this bottle is BPA-free, guaranteeing safe sips from the beloved eddy top. You're definitely going to want a CamelBak bottle if you're going to be out exploring the great outdoors.
Takeya 32oz Actives Insulated Water Bottle With Spout Lid
$35
The Takeya Active with a spout lid makes it ideal for when you're out running, or just taking a leisurely walk, as it gives you easy, one-handed drinking. Perfect for keeping yourself hydrated the entire day through, you will always feel refreshed after taking a sip from a Takeya bottle.
$20
Not only do you get to help the planet by using a reusable water bottle, but when you buy a 4Ocean Bottle, you get the comfort of knowing you helped remove one pound of trash from the ocean. When you choose a 4Ocean Bottle, you are choosing to help make the planet a healthier and better place one bottle at a time.
Sand Cloud Seafoam Glass Bottle
$16
If you were looking for an Instagram-worthy bottle that makes your cucumber water give off just the right vibes, you can count on a Sand Cloud glass bottle. With a wooden twist top and a protective silicone sleeve, this bottle is both beautiful and environmentally friendly. You can also know that 10% of Sand Cloud proceeds go to protecting marine life.
A reusable water bottle replaces over 300 plastic bottles of water annually per person. When you buy sustainable, you're not only saving yourself money in the long run, but you are also helping take care of our natural lands, oceans, and wildlife. Don't be afraid to splurge a little now to save a bunch later.
Make staying hydrated easier with these reusable water bottles
By Adelaide Burgess, Contributing Writer
Updated Apr. 22, 2021 9:13 PM EDT
Going green can be an overwhelming task, but it's easier if you take it one step at a time.
One of those steps can be trading out your single-use plastic water bottles that could someday end up in a landfill and decompose over hundreds of years for a water bottle that will not only help the environment but also perform better than disposable plastic.
Below we have listed 10 reusable water bottles that aren't made from plastic and are designed to give you a refreshing sip and reassuring ease with each use so that even on the hottest days, you won't find yourself relying on a disposable bottle.
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth w/ Straw Lid
$50
The Hydro Flask is perhaps one of the most well-known reusable water bottle brands and for good reason. First, there are many sizes, colors, and mouth types to choose from. Additionally, the color won't fade on this stainless steel bottle and it is entirely dishwasher safe. Not to mention, it keeps your hot beverages hot for 12 hours and your cold beverages cold for 24 hours.
bkr
bkr Tutu 500 ML
$38
Luxury in the palm of your hand. The bkr, pronounced "beaker," water bottle is a glass container that is refillable, sustainable and dishwasher safe. The bkr brand also has what it calls a "kiss kit" where atop your bottle, you can fit one of their luxurious lip balms. Don't be intimidated that it is glass. The bottles come with a BPA silicone sleeve to help protect them from breakage.
W&P Porter Bottle
$35
Another glass bottle, another beautiful silicone sleeve -- the porter bottle is crafted from premium borosilicate glass and designed to withstand years of daily use. It is important to note the bottle is only good for cold liquids. If you want to store hot liquids, W&P recommends looking at its line of Porter Mugs.
More to COnsider:
RTIC Bottle
RTIC Stainless Steel 32 oz Bottle
$20
High quality for a low price, the RTIC Bottle is made from stainless steel, sports double-wall vacuum insulation, and has a leak-proof cap. The bottle, lid, and boot come in a variety of different colors so you can really make this bottle your own.
Contigo Water Bottle
Contigo Thermalock Glacier Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$15
This Contigo water bottle is made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel that is designed specifically to keep your drink cold. One of the best parts about this bottle, though, besides its reusability, is that it is thin. Why does that matter? Well, a thin water bottle is more likely to fit into your average drink holder making it perfect when on the go.
Yeti Rambler
Yeti Rambler 18 oz Bottle With Chug Cap
$30
While it is not made to handle hot, perishable, or carbonated beverages, the Yeti Rambler will certainly keep your drink cool during a hike, a road trip, or just while you're sitting at your desk. The Yeti Rambler is sweat-proof and leak-proof so you don't have to worry about packing it in a separate location to avoid unfortunate drops.
CamelBak Eddy
CamelBak 32 oz Stainless Steel Bottle with eddy®
$36
CamelBak is a well-known brand for its use of high-quality materials and its high-performing products. What little plastic there is in this bottle is BPA-free, guaranteeing safe sips from the beloved eddy top. You're definitely going to want a CamelBak bottle if you're going to be out exploring the great outdoors.
Takeya Active Water Bottle
Takeya 32oz Actives Insulated Water Bottle With Spout Lid
$35
The Takeya Active with a spout lid makes it ideal for when you're out running, or just taking a leisurely walk, as it gives you easy, one-handed drinking. Perfect for keeping yourself hydrated the entire day through, you will always feel refreshed after taking a sip from a Takeya bottle.
4Ocean Bottle
4ocean Reusable Bottle
$20
Not only do you get to help the planet by using a reusable water bottle, but when you buy a 4Ocean Bottle, you get the comfort of knowing you helped remove one pound of trash from the ocean. When you choose a 4Ocean Bottle, you are choosing to help make the planet a healthier and better place one bottle at a time.
Sand Cloud Glass Bottle
Sand Cloud Seafoam Glass Bottle
$16
If you were looking for an Instagram-worthy bottle that makes your cucumber water give off just the right vibes, you can count on a Sand Cloud glass bottle. With a wooden twist top and a protective silicone sleeve, this bottle is both beautiful and environmentally friendly. You can also know that 10% of Sand Cloud proceeds go to protecting marine life.
A reusable water bottle replaces over 300 plastic bottles of water annually per person. When you buy sustainable, you're not only saving yourself money in the long run, but you are also helping take care of our natural lands, oceans, and wildlife. Don't be afraid to splurge a little now to save a bunch later.