Six duffel bags that are perfect for weekend trips
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Apr. 6, 2021 7:43 AM EDT
Updated Apr. 6, 2021 7:43 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
Duffel bags are great for weekends away, whether it's for business, with your family, or alone. They can even carry enough for a short week if you're efficient in your packing.
With spring here and summer just around the corner, you're probably starting to think about how you can (safely) plan a getaway this year. That means it is probably time to either upgrade or find the perfect new duffle bag to suit your needs.
There's a duffel bag for all types of people, from business individuals who need a bag for short work-related trips to gym enthusiasts that need to separate their sweaty gear from clean clothes.
We've gathered a list of some of the top duffel bags so you can spend less time searching on the web and more time looking forward to your next trip.
PARAVEL+ Space for Giants Main Line Duffel appliquéd leather-trimmed canvas weekend bag
$435 (15% OFF APPLIED AT CHECKOUT)
Available exclusively to NET-A-PORTER, Paravel's reinvention of its famous "Main Line Duffel." This product is part of the brand's Space for Giants capsule and the emblem on the side of the bag is in commemoration of the elephant conservation charity the company supports. The bag is made from a durable canvas material woven with recycled yarns and reinforced with leather trimmings. You can choose to carry it from the handles or with a shoulder strap. Plus, 100% of the profits from this product's sale will go to the non-profit organization Space for Giants USA.
Buy it here
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L
$139.00
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the newer duffel bags in its latest collection. The bag is made from a 900 denier polyester ripstop with a TPU laminate coating to ensure it's weatherproof. The bag's capacity has plenty of room to hold enough clothes or gadgets for a weekend trip away, whether it's camping or a short trip to a different city. To help you stay organized on your trip, there's even a mesh pocket under the lid to keep your valuables separate from the rest of your gear. There are also zippered side pockets for smaller bits and bobs, such as a charger or wallet. The webbing hand straps make it easy to carry around without it becoming uncomfortable. The extra padding straps make this comfortable to wear for long periods, even if you have to wear it on a guided tour for hours.
Buy it here
BAD Bags #4 Backpack Duffel Hybrid 69L
$152.00
BAD, aka Best American Duffel, bags are locally made on U.S. soil and have every trait an American wants in a bag: durability, practicality, and most importantly, value. It's worth every dollar. This duffel hybrid features double stitching and taped seams, plus nickel-plated, welded, no rusting hardware, two-inch, 6,000-pound seatbelt webbing reinforcement wrapped around the entire bag, and beefy YKK zippers. The bag's base material is soft to touch but robust in toughness, made from 1,000-denier Ballistic CORDURA nylon fabric, coated in urethane for water resistance. As it's a tactical bag, there are interior pockets to help keep your organized, plus a sewn-on I.D. holder on the exterior. Choose whether you want to carry it has a backpack or attach the shoulder carry strap.
Buy it here
BLEU DE CHAUFFE Hobo Full-Grain Leather Holdall
$715
A leather duffel is perfect for a gentlemen's short business trip or weekend travels. Comfortably fitting in both formal and casual wear, from shirts to polo tops and suit trousers, to sweaters for when you're lounging. Made in France from brown full-grain high-quality leather, this duffel gets better with age and builds character from every crease in the leather. Slip in your passport into the front slip pocket, or conveniently access the inside with the two-way zipper.
Buy it here
$215
The Weekender by AwayTravel is one of the most practical bags on the market. Not only is its clean aesthetic super appealing, there are so many other features that make this bag a notch above the rest. There's a shoe compartment, a 15-inch laptop sleeve, and numerous zippered pockets spread both on the bag's interior and exterior. And if you're using it with another suitcase, slot The Weekender over the trolley handles of your suitcase with the trolley sleeve, designed to keep it secure.
Buy it here
$178.00
Lululemon's Define Duffel is designed to be on the move, with easy access with the wide-zip opening and plenty of organization. It's made from a water-resistant fabric, so you can easily wipe it clean. There are plenty of compartments to keep your belongings organized, including an exterior water bottle pocket, exterior pockets, exterior padded pocket that fits a 15-inch laptop, interior pockets that hold the essentials, and interior pockets that separate your sweaty gear from your clean clothes. Adjust the shoulder harness, so it's most comfortable for carrying.
Buy it here
