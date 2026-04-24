At least 15 tornadoes rock Plains, destroying homes in Oklahoma

A tornado in Enid, Oklahoma, caused major damage to homes and forced Vance Air Force Base to shut down.

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Dramatic video captured a powerful tornado near Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, on Thursday evening.

Tornadoes swept across the Plains on Thursday night, causing widespread damage in Oklahoma, destroying neighborhoods and forcing Vance Air Force Base to close.

Severe storms brought more than 140 reports of hail, damaging winds and at least 15 tornadoes from Oklahoma to Iowa, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Tornado reports from April 23, 2026.

Reports of large hail were also associated with this storm, including a 4-inch hailstone measured near Marion, Kansas, and 3.75 inches at Braman, Oklahoma.

Multiple AccuWeather storm chasers captured powerful tornadoes across the Plains, including a large twister in Braman, Oklahoma, which sent extreme meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer sheltering in a ditch.

A huge tornado in Braman, Oklahoma, left extreme meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer stuck in a ditch amid intense conditions.

Cleanup is just beginning in Enid, Oklahoma, after a tornado tore through the city north of Oklahoma City. Search and rescue crews continued checking damaged homes on Friday for potential victims. No deaths have been reported from Thursday’s storms, and Garfield County officials said only minor injuries were reported as of Friday morning.

A view of a damaged home in Enid, Okla., Friday, April 24, 2026, in the aftermath of a tornado that barreled through Oklahoma Thursday. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

"A tornado caused significant damage to the Gray Ridge neighborhood and southern parts of Enid. I am very grateful to report that while homes have sustained significant damage, there have been no fatalities and only minor injuries sustained," Enid Mayor David Mason wrote on Facebook.

Storm chaser Brandon Clement spoke with a longtime Enid resident who said the tornado sounded like a train as it moved through the area. The resident, who has lived in Oklahoma since 1971, said it was the biggest tornado he has seen.

“It sounded like a locomotive,” he said. “I heard the train …. It was pretty intense for a while.”

NOAA satellite imagery showed the supercell responsible for some of the tornado reports in Oklahoma.

Satellite imagery of the damaging tornadic supercells in northern Oklahoma earlier this evening and tonight. pic.twitter.com/xNz8cHQ7m2 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) April 24, 2026

Vance Air Force Base in Enid remains closed until further notice, officials said on Facebook, following damage and power outages caused by a tornado. The video showed a large tornado moving through the base Thursday evening.

“All Vance AFB-assigned personnel have been accounted for, and there are no reported injuries,” Air Force officials said. “Base leadership is conducting damage assessments across the installation and working to ensure the safety and integrity of facilities and infrastructure.”

A weather station at Vance Air Force Base measured a 107-mph gust during the storm.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said phone lines were down following the severe weather.

National Weather Service teams from multiple offices will be involved in damage assessments to determine the path and strength of the tornadoes from Thursday's event.

Check back for updates on this developing story.