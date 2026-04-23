Weather forecast for the 91st NFL draft in Pittsburgh

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AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno says Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will see comfortable weather for the Draft Thursday evening, with 70s early and 60s later. Rain may move in late Friday before improving Saturday.

This year’s event marks the 91st NFL draft and a historic return to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948. What was once a small, closed-door meeting has grown into a massive, multiday fan experience.

Weather conditions for the upcoming NFL draft in Pittsburgh are expected to be generally favorable, especially at the start of the event, before rain moves into the city on Friday and Saturday.

People rehearse ahead of the NFL football draft, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

As the city prepares for large crowds, with as many as 700,000 visitors expected, changing weather conditions could play a role in portions of the outdoor festivities. The first round takes place on Thursday evening, followed by rounds two and three on Friday evening and rounds four through seven on Saturday.

A few thunderstorms may develop Saturday, but the overall risk remains low. If thunderstorms do rumble, fans may need to find cover until the storm passes.

While daytime temperatures will be comfortable, it may feel cooler during the late evenings, especially on Friday evening during the third round of the draft.

Comfortable, mainly dry weather Thursday

Thursday, the opening night of the draft, is expected to feature the most favorable conditions of the three-day event.

A mix of sun and clouds is anticipated, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s during the day and easing into the 60s during the evening. A brief shower may occur around Thursday evening near the start of the draft, but any rainfall is expected to be limited and should not significantly impact events.

Showers increase Friday

Conditions are expected to trend less favorable on Friday as a system approaches the region.

Showers are anticipated to move closer during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these may produce brief downpours. More persistent rain is expected to arrive after midnight Friday night.

The main stage is under cover and protected from rain, but fans in the surrounding areas may want to have a raincoat handy.

Wet start Saturday, improving later

Saturday will begin with wet conditions as lingering steady rain continues into the morning.

During the afternoon, the steadier rain is expected to transition to a few showers. There is increasing confidence that conditions may turn drier later in the afternoon, which could improve conditions for the final day of the draft.