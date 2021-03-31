Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these statement pieces
Spring is finally here, which means the annual job of switching out your winter jackets and heavy sweaters for your spring and summer clothes from last year. While some of these clothes may be out of style, you may need to refresh a couple pieces.
Fortunately for you, we've seen what's expected to trend this season and gathered the statement pieces you should invest in ahead of the warmer weather.
From summer dresses to henley tees, canvas shirts, and super-soft and lightweight cardigans, find what clothes you can refresh your spring wardrobe with this season.
$278
Spring is the perfect time to invest in a dress that will last you all of the warmer months. This Dune dress sculpts your body with a bit of stretch for more comfort and without being restrictive. The statement puff sleeves add a nice flare while the skirt is fitted in shape while offering a slight summer aesthetic flow. The warm praline pink compliments all skin tones with a warm glow.
$128
Everyone should have a go-to floral tie-up top in their wardrobe. Fitting all casual occasions but especially fitting for a picnic, the Knightley Top from Reformation is a relaxed fit and provides a feminine touch to your outfit. Pair with light blue denim jeans or shorts for the perfect spring outfit. You can adjust the tie at the back, depending on how tight you want the top.
Men's Carefree Unshrinkable Tee, Traditional Fit, Long-Sleeve Henley
$29.95
This men's carefree unshrinkable long-sleeve henley is perfect for those who want to look good without needing to second think about an outfit. The versatile grey color pairs well with all trousers and shorts of all styles. Not only does it look good, but it's practical too. As it's double ring-spun, you won't need to worry about it shrinking, staining, wrinkling, or fading. Whether you're wearing it to the BBQ party or while working under the hood of your truck, chuck it in the washing, and it will get softer with every cycle.
Men's Sunwashed Canvas Shirt, Traditional Fit
$49.95
Canvas shirts strike the perfect balance of smart yet casual. The slightly more loose fit and ruffle textures around the pockets on the chest and the sleeves aren't intimidatingly formal. Still, the button-up and collars show effort has been made. This canvas shirt is made to last, not only in design, with the timeless design, but by being durable with the double-needle stitching. Choose between the ten different summery colors available, and even pick out your favorite couple, so you ways have a go-to shirt in rotation while the other is in the wash.
The Cotton–Merino Cropped Cardigan
$78
The key to nailing your spring outfits is simplicity. This minimalistic lightweight cardigan is made from a blend of breathable extra fine merino wool and comfortable cotton. Featuring a deep V neckline and a cropped finish, it looks great paired with high-waisted jeans or shorts. The ribbed pattern gives additional texture and fine details without being overwhelming. You can layer it for slightly breezier days or wear it as a fitted tank on those warmer days.
The Sport Soft-Shell Jacket | Uniform
$78
This soft-shell jacket features ReTech- Everlane's high-performance blend of recycled nylon and recycled spandex. Although designed for sport, this jacket can be used casually in your day-to-day life. It's suitable for running errands or playing ball with your kids in the backyard, not to mention it looks great with a pair of Levis' 501s. Choose between the Navy or Sea Storm blue.
